Get a first look at Netflix’s star-studded The Devil All The Time

With film studios unable to promote their big blockbusters due to all the uncertainty around their release dates, Netflix is capitalising on the current market by making sure that their big movies soak up all the publicity and attention in that vacuum.

One of those films is the star-studded historical drama The Devil All The Time, from director Antonio Campos. Based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock, the movie is billed as a historical drama that is set in the US during the time of the Vietnam War, but it stars some of the biggest and brightest names in Hollywood currently: Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, and Robert Pattinson. And with a line-up like that, there is reason to get excited about the movie, which Entertainment Weekly got a first look at:









The images show the main characters of the film in various states of dramatic staring, with Holland in the lead role of Arvin Russell, looking bruised. We can also see Pattinson’s character in a church and Skarsgård praying in the woods, suggesting the film will have some religious overtones, which is reminiscent of the novel where Arvin is orphaned after his mother dies of cancer and his father kills himself as part of a religious sacrifice.

Holland also shared his experience in working on the film and with Campos in the article as well:

I was really eager to work with Antonio because his previous films that I’ve seen are very raw. I guess it was the challenge of doing a different accent, playing the rural kid, a period film, a new director. Everything ticked the boxes for me.

Dramas like this are not always popular with viewers, but with a cast like this and a dearth of good movies elsewhere, expect The Devil All The Time to prove quite popular with viewers when it releases September 16 on Netflix

