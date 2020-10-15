Glenn Close and Amy Adams lead Netflix’s powerful family drama Hillbilly Elegy

Hillbilly Elegy is Netflix’s upcoming star-studded family drama that’s based on J. D. Vance’s best-selling 2016 memoir ‘Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis’. In it, he recounts growing up in a poor family which was rife with all forms of abuse, but thanks to the support of his grandmother he overcomes the odds to attend both university and law school.

The talent starts behind the camera with Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind) directing the screenplay written by Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water), with Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk) and David Fleming (the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984) working on the score. In front of the camera we’ll see Glenn Close (The Wife), Amy Adams (Arrival), and Gabriel Basso (Super 8).

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he’s tried to forget. J.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Amy Adams), who’s struggling with addiction. Fueled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Glenn Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to embrace his family’s indelible imprint on his own personal journey.

Let’s take a look:

This looks like an excellent family drama that’s bound to trigger your allergies at some point, so be sure to keep a tissue or two handy while watching. Close and Adams both look like they’re putting in powerhouse performances as the primary influences in Vance’s life, and it looks like a fascinating journey of struggle, survival, and triumph.

What do you think?

Hillbilly Elegy will premiere on Netflix on 24 November. It also stars Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, Sunny Mabrey, Bo Hopkins, Dylan Gage, and David Atkinson.

