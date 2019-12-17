Good morning, aviators! Watch the new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick

When Tom Cruise barrel-rolled into Comic-Con earlier this year with a trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, it took Hall H and the rest of the world by surprise. A sequel to the 1986 classic had been stuck in development for ages with very little in the way of details before that reveal. Even the footage in the trailer didn’t tell us all that much other than that Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is somehow still a stick jockey 30 years later, seemingly training up the next generation of ace pilots.

Now, five months later, Paramount is releasing a second trailer and this time we actually get to learn what the plot for this follow-up is actually about… Well, more from the official synopsis that has finally been released – where it’s confirmed that Miles Teller will be playing the son of Maverick’s old wingman Goose – than the actual trailer. But that trailer does have a whole lot of dogfights, topless dudes with washboard abs playing beach volleyball, and a scene of Cruise riding his motorcycle on a runway that had me do a double-take on whether it’s from the original due to the 57-year old actor apparently not having aged a day since 1986.

Check it out below.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick sees Cruise reteaming with director Joseph Kosinski, who will be taking a vastly different approach to his past CG-heavy features (Oblivion, Tron: Legacy) as all this film’s fighter plane action was done for real as far as possible. Meaning that they actually had to convince that nutjob Cruise that he couldn’t dogfight in military hardware costing millions of dollars himself.

The upcoming sequel also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris, and is scheduled for release on 26 June 2020.

Last Updated: