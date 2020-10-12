Hello nurse! Here’s your first look at the new Animaniacs cartoon series

The Warner Brothers! And their sister Dot! In an age long since forgotten, a Saturday morning just wouldn’t have been complete without a bowl of dangerously sweet cereal, a TV remote, and the latest episode of Animaniacs. While the inamous Warner siblings may have been the headline act of the show, there were also segments devoted to other characters.

Pinky and the Brain proved popular enough to warrant their own spin-off (Narf!), Good Idea Bad Idea was always strangely wise, and Slappy Squirel was just…weird. Anyway, the OG Animaniacs show followed a simple formula that worked wonders: Take the piss out of pop culture, throw in zany antics and time it to a soundtrack that deserved more love.

Which is exactly what I’m getting vibes of below, in the upcoming revival of the cult classic series:

That looks good1 While I’ll be the first person to admit that the digital art style chosen removes some of the rough charm that the original series had, it’s still a hand-drawn process that looks a heck of a lot cleaner than what I’m used to. Maybe it’s just me, but I like to see some dirt in my illustration. Otherwise, it’s business as usual for the Animaniacs.

The original cast is back, there are decades worth of movies to lampoon, and the show is headed to Hulu on November 20. At which point we’ll all be shouting “HELLO NURSE” when that familiar jingle starts up.

