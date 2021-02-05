Here are your nominees for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Here are your nominees for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The nominations for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, commonly known as the SAG Awards, were announced last night. The awards, voted on by members of the guild, recognise the best performances of the year (so no directors, movies, or series) by their peers in the industry.

As is their prerogative, the Golden Globes Award nominations (voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association) which were announced on Tuesday evening had some surprising inclusions and shock omissions, so without further ado let’s see who the guild has chosen to recognise:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

RIZ AHMED / Ruben – “SOUND OF METAL”

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee – “MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”

ANTHONY HOPKINS / Anthony – “THE FATHER”

GARY OLDMAN / Herman Mankiewicz – “MANK”

STEVEN YEUN / Jacob – “MINARI”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

AMY ADAMS / Bev – “HILLBILLY ELEGY”

VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey – “MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”

VANESSA KIRBY / Martha – “PIECES OF A WOMAN”

FRANCES McDORMAND / Fern – “NOMADLAND”

CAREY MULLIGAN / Cassandra – “PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman – “THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7”

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Stormin’ Norman – “DA 5 BLOODS”

DANIEL KALUUYA / Fred Hampton – “JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH”

JARED LETO / Albert Sparma – “THE LITTLE THINGS”

LESLIE ODOM JR. / Sam Cooke – “ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

MARIA BAKALOVA / Tutar – “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM”

GLENN CLOSE / Mamaw – “HILLBILLY ELEGY”

OLIVIA COLMAN / Anne – “THE FATHER”

YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja – “MINARI”

HELENA ZENGEL / Johanna – “NEWS OF THE WORLD”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“DA 5 BLOODS”

“MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”

“MINARI”

“ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…”

“THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“DA 5 BLOODS”

“MULAN”

“NEWS OF THE WORLD”

“THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7”

“WONDER WOMAN 1984”

The Best Actor/Actress nominees essentially mirror the Golden Globes nominations, which unfortunately includes another shocking snub for Delroy Lindo’s spellbinding performance in Da 5 Bloods. However the late Chadwick Boseman makes history by being the first person to be nominated for four awards in a single year thanks to his lead and supporting performances (respectively) in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods, and as part of the ensemble cast in both movies.

Moving over to the small screen Netflix have dominated the nominations with their series nabbing nearly half the nominations on offer, including making a clean sweep of the Best Actress in a Drama category:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

BILL CAMP / Mr. Shaibel – “THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”

DAVEED DIGGS / Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson – “HAMILTON”

HUGH GRANT / Jonathan Fraser – “THE UNDOING”

ETHAN HAWKE / John Brown – “THE GOOD LORD BIRD”

MARK RUFFALO / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – “I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

CATE BLANCHETT / Phyllis Schlafly – “MRS. AMERICA”

MICHAELA COEL / Arabella – “I MAY DESTROY YOU”

NICOLE KIDMAN / Grace Fraser – “THE UNDOING”

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY / Beth Harmon – “THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”

KERRY WASHINGTON / Mia Warren – “LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – “OZARK”

STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – “THIS IS US”

JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles – “THE CROWN”

BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman – “BETTER CALL SAUL”

REGÉ-JEAN PAGE / Simon Basset – “BRIDGERTON”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher – “THE CROWN”

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II – “THE CROWN”

EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana – “THE CROWN”

JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore – “OZARK”

LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde – “OZARK”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter – “THE GREAT”

DANIEL LEVY / David Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”

EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – “TED LASSO”

RAMY YOUSSEF / Ramy – “RAMY”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding – “DEAD TO ME”

LINDA CARDELLINI / Judy Hale – “DEAD TO ME”

KALEY CUOCO / Cassie Bowden – “THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT”

ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”

CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“BETTER CALL SAUL”

“BRIDGERTON”

“THE CROWN”

“LOVECRAFT COUNTRY”

“OZARK”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“DEAD TO ME”

“THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT”

“THE GREAT”

“SCHITT’S CREEK”

“TED LASSO”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“THE BOYS”

“COBRA KAI”

“LOVECRAFT COUNTRY”

“THE MANDALORIAN”

“WESTWORLD”

Well at least one glaring injustice from the Golden Globes nominations has been corrected thanks to Michaela Coel getting the nod for her lead role in I May Destroy You, but otherwise, just like with the movies, not too different from the Golden Globes. The awards ceremony will take place on 4 April.

And there you have it, the best performances of the year (technically 1 January 2020 to 28 February 2021) as voted upon by the Screen Actors Guild. Are there any performances you think should (or shouldn’t) have been recognized? Personally I’m a bit sad that Apple TV+’s comedy series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet and its cast hasn’t received any recognition from either of the awards nominations announced this week.

Last Updated: