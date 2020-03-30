How to make Harley Quinn’s delicious egg sandwich from Birds of Prey

Warner Bros. DC Extended Universe has had a rough start, but there is no denying that the films have been getting better lately with the recent Birds of Prey arguably the best out of all them. Birds of Prey is a welcome deviation from the DCEU trying to stick to a certain MCU formula and rather forge ahead in a unique and even risky direction.

As good as that movie was though, there was easily one clear star of Birds of Prey for me and it wasn’t any of the actors. Instead, for me the real big scene-stealer form the whole move was rather THAT egg sandwich that Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn goes out of her way to buy only to see it be mercilessly dropped while she is being chased down the streets. I think we would’ve all preferred seeing the bad guys all blown to pieces than seeing that sandwich get wasted as it just looked so good.

No doubt when you watch the movie you will be left wanting one and only frustrated that you’re just unable to reproduce something that looks as good yourself. Thankfully, Variety has put together the details of how to make the killer sandwich and have brought in actor Bruno Oliver – who played Sal the cook in the movie – to show us all how to recreate the masterpiece.

And that’s all I have to say about that. Excuse me while I go off quickly to spend some time in the kitchen so that I can clog my arteries and put on the calories. Who cares if it’s not all that healthy when it’s this good. I promise I won’t let it get wasted on the floor either.

