How Many Ben Affleck Batman Movies are There?

Ben Affleck took up the cape and cowl of Batman back in 2016, hitting the big screen as the Dark Knight for the first time. How many appearances has he had as Batman since then? Let’s take a look! How many Ben Affleck Batman Movies do you think there has been?

Ben Affleck’s Appearances as Batman

Img Source – Murphy’s Multiverse

The first time Affleck appeared as Batman was in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He reprised the role again in a cameo for Suicide Squad alongside Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto. Then, he came back the following year for the big superhero ensemble movie Justice League.

There were rumors that he would appear in a standalone Batman movie, perhaps called The Batman, but that didn’t pan out, and his role was taken over by Robert Pattinson, eventually.

In 2021, Affleck appeared in the limited release of Justice League: The Snyder Cut, which was an extended version of the original movie, with lots of new Batman footage and a darker, grittier tone compared to the lighthearted original.

Ben Affleck is also set to release in 2023’s The Flash in a cameo appearance, but we’ll have to wait and see just how much of the movie he is in. It may be similar to his very limited role in Suicide Squad.

The Affleck Batman Movie Directors

Who are the directors for these Batman movies? The two versions of Justice League were directed by Zack Snyder, with Joss Whedon doing some of the directing work on the original. Suicide Squad was directed by David Ayer, and Zack Snyder also directed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Why Did Ben Affleck Step Down as Batman?

Ben Affleck was supposed to be in additional Batman movies, but he was struggling in his personal life while shooting these movies. In 2018, Ben Affleck divorced from then wife Jennifer Garner, reported VanityFair. He was going through alcohol abuse at the time as well, they became difficult for him to keep up his role as Batman and the heavy physical requirements of the character.

Several of his friends advised him not to keep playing Batman, because such a major role was creating a lot of stress in his life, and Affleck decided to step back and take a break.

Who Else Is in the Ben Affleck Batman Movies?

The movies where Ben Affleck has appeared as Batman have all had large ensemble cast, including Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller, J.K. Simmons, Amber Heard, Amy Adams, Jason Momoa, Margot Robbie, Jeremy irons, Will Smith, and Ray Fisher, according to Fandom.

How Have the Ben Affleck Batman Movies Been Received?

While these movies have made a lot of money, their critical reception has been a little above average. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice received a 6.5 rating on IMDb. Suicide Squad received 6 rating, while Justice league managed a 6.4. Justice League: The Snyder Cut garnered the highest rating of all, achieving an 8 out of 10 on IMDb.

If you enjoyed this look at Ben Affleck’s Batman movies, then check the other articles about Batman movies here on our site.

Last Updated: