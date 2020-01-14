In the latest Bloodshot trailer, Vin Diesel is unkillable, unstoppable and uncontrollable

If you’re looking to make a super-soldier, you’re going to need a few ingredients to throw into the pot. Lethal skills across unarmed and armed combat are a must. Absolute dedication to the job at hand? You betcha! Super patriotism? That goes without saying. You know what makes for an even better soldier of tomorrow though? A one-man army whose body is home to bleeding edge nano machines that turn the fella into an unkillable weapon of war that is virtually unstoppable and his memories can be rewritten on the fly.

That’s the idea behind Bloodshot, Valiant Entertainment’s first stab at the big screen that stars Vin Diesel as the amnesiac killing machine. Which also just got a new trailer! Check it out below:

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.

Bloodshot also stars Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Talulah Riley, Alex Hernandez, Toby Kebbell, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Lamorne Morris and Guy Pearce. It’ll be waging war on the big screen on February 21.

Last Updated: