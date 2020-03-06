Innocence is shattered in the horror feature The Other Lamb

Do you know what the main difference is between a cult and a religion? The number of people who believe in it. Of course cults aren’t just restricted to religious beliefs, they’re basically defined by any sort of obsessive devotion to a person, idea, or thing. Like Batman, Darryn.

It’s also something that we’re surprisingly susceptible to because we all want to believe in something and we all want to be part of something greater than ourselves – and we also don’t want to admit that we could be wrong (or that our way is not the only way) and perceive any criticism or questioning as an attack, which often further entrenches our position. It’s not necessarily harmful, but when people come under the sway of a charismatic individual it’s probably not going to be good, as is the case here.

The Other Lamb is the upcoming horror feature from Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska, making her English-language debut, and written by C. S. McMullen, making her feature debut. It stars Raffey Cassidy (Tomorrowland) as a young girl born into an isolated, all-female cult led by the charismatic Shepard (Michiel Huisman – The Haunting of Hill House). However her seemingly idyllic life is disrupted when she begins experiencing disturbing visions, and her growing maturity causes her relationship with the increasingly sinister Shepard to change.

For her entire life, the cult she was born into has been all that teenage Selah (Raffey Cassidy) has known. Along with a band of similarly cloistered young women she lives seemingly unstuck in time, cut off from modern society in a remote forest commune presided over by a man called Shepherd (Michiel Huisman), a controlling, messiah-like figure with a frightening dark side. But when her insular world is rocked by a series of nightmarish visions and disturbing revelations, Selah begins to question everything about her existence—including her allegiance to the increasingly dangerous Shepherd. Awash in images of primal, dreamlike dread, this provocative fable is a haunting vision of adolescent awakening and revolt.

I can see this being a good movie for a small audience of people, it’s definitely not for everyone due to its obvious slow pacing and subject matter. I also think that it’s less of a horror as it’s billed to be, despite being horrific for its exploitation of the female cult members, but more of a slow burn thriller slash drama. It looks beautifully directed, some of those shots in the trailer are stunning, well-acted with some strong dialogue, and has a compelling story and message.

What do you think?

The Other Lamb is due for release in the US in theatres and via VOD on 3 April. It also stars Denise Gough, Kelly Campbell, Eve Connolly, and Isabelle Connolly.

