Hikers get chopped down to size in latest Wrong Turn trailer

Wrong Turn, or Wrong Turn: The Foundation depending on where you live, is the upcoming seventh installment in the long-running wrong Turn horror franchise, which first took us into the cannibal-infested woods along the Appalachian Trail back in 2003. Six movies later, the last being 2014’s Wrong Turn 6: Last Resort (cut my life into pieces!), the franchise is getting a complete reboot.

The reboot has been written by franchise creator Alan B. McElroy, and is directed by Mike P. Nelson (The Domestics).

The synopsis is as follows:

A chaotic fight for survival befalls a group of friends on the Appalachian Trail in this iconic franchise reboot from the original creator Alan B. McElroy. When a dream trip turns into a nightmare, one group of friends finds themselves at the mercy of an urban legend – The Foundation. As a freak accident drives the group deeper into the mountains, they find themselves succumbing one by one to hunting traps large enough to take out anyone that dares venture off the beaten path. The group soon realises they are not alone and what happens next escalates into a gruesome game of survival, as those who called the mountain home respond to this outside threat with their own swift and brutal justice.

Let’s take a look:

I’m no horror aficionado, but that looked pretty decent to me. The direction and performances seem solid, and there’s a palpable sense of both dread and menace running through the trailer. The premise is quite simple but I think that works to its advantage, and it looks well executed.

What do you think?

Wrong Turn will premiere in select US theatres on 26 January for one night only and be available via on-demand service Home Premiere on 26 February. It stars Charlotte Vega, Adain Bradley, Bill Sage, Emma Dumont, Dylan McTee, Daisy Head, and Matthew Modine.

