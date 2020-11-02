Insidious 5 sees Patrick Wilson return to direct and star in horror sequel

There are so many different horror franchises with numerous sequels that it’s easy to lose track of them all. For one of the more modern and creepier horror franchises, Insidious, it looks like we will be getting a fifth iteration as Bloody Disgusting is reporting that the film franchise’s star Patrick Wilson will return and step into the director’s chair for the next sequel.

It’s incredible to think that the horror franchise that started in 2011 is already going to be on its fifth film. I can barely remember the last few films. That appears to be a good thing for this new movie though as this film is looking to do what only horror franchises can get away with, and that’s ignoring the third and fourth Insidious movies entirely. This new chapter will serve as a direct follow-up to that second movie, with the story said to take place ten years after the first sequel and will be set around the time that Wilson and co-star Rose Byrne deal with their son going off to college.

Wilson shared his excitement on helming the sequel in a BlumFest interview:

I’m honoured and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices. Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full-circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go…

While Insidious borrows a lot from many other haunted house films, it has been one of the better horror franchises thanks to its creepy entities and spirits, plus a strong focus on the characters in the movies too. If this fifth film can up the ante further while still finding a way to keep things fresh and not repeat the mistakes of other thriller franchises, we could be in for a spooky restart.

