Invasion trailer – The aliens have arrived in Apple TV+’s new sci-fi drama

Later in the year, Apple TV+ will be launching their highly-anticipated big-budget adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi classic Foundation. That’s a pretty huge deal. So much so that I somehow appear to have focused all my excitement on it and missed that Apple’s streaming service has another sci-fi drama coming out in a few months as well and it looks good!

Created by longtime X-Men franchise producer Simon Kinberg and Hunters creator David Weill, Invasion follows “multiple storylines across different continents,” as it “takes a global look at how one alien invasion would affect us all.” The multinational cast is headlined by Jurassic Park veteran Sam Neill (who has a great “Dr. Alan Grant shocked at the dinos” moment here as well), with Shamier Anderson (Stowaway), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction), Firas Nassar (Fauda), and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2) co-starring. After teasing the first very brief glimpse of the show in a special preview of the streamer’s offerings for the rest of the year, Apple has now released a full trailer and I am definitely intrigued. Check it out below.

Invasion is set for ten episodes, with Belgium-based Emmy and BAFTA-nominated TV director Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist, The Fall) helming the pilot. It is scheduled to debut on Apple TV+ on 22 October 2021.

