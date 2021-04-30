Invincible renewed by Amazon for two more seasons

As I am writing this, I’ve got the first season finale of Invincible playing on the TV next to me, and it’s f–king awesome! Sure, I should probably focus on either writing or watching but I just could not wait as Amazon Prime Video’s star-studded animated TV series adaptation of writer Robert Kirkman’s beloved comic has been spectacular thus far. It fully lived up to the hype as it told the story of Mark Grayson, a young high-schooler who is actually the son of Omni-Man, Earth’s most powerful superhero, and who starts out on his own costumed superhero journey after finally developing powers. Only for things to go very, very violently wrong when… well, that would be a spoiler and one that you need to see for yourself, along with the dozen or more other jaw-dropping moments from Invincible’s first eight episodes.

Eight episodes which will just be the very start of this epic saga as Amazon Prime Video announced last night that not only was it renewing Invincible for a second season, but that a third season is already in the pipeline!

Twitter: Announce Season 2, you cowards

InvincibleHQ: How about Seasons 2 AND 3?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/lWCSGbNTka — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 29, 2021

Artist Ryan Ottley, who took over from original penciller/co-creator Cory Walker on the Invincible comics (and really set the tone for the book with his incredibly detailed depictions of gory fist fights that the show has captured perfectly) posted a video on his Instagram showing Kirkman calling up Steven Yuen, the actor who voices Mark, to tell him the news of the multi-season renewal.

Kirkman is, of course, also the creator of The Walking Dead comics, and AMC’s TV series adaptation of the zombie drama (in which Yuen also starred) has pretty much become an institution with the original series running since 2010. It will finally be ending with the conclusion of its upcoming eleventh season in 2022, but it still has two current spinoffs in Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, as well as planned additional spinoffs and TV movies to come.

I’m sure Kirkman and co will hope that Invincible – which itself spawned a little comic book goldmine for publisher Image Comics even after the original series wrapped up its run – will have that same kind of staying power. With 144 comic book issues of story there to adapt, the TV series can certainly run for a good few years. And if Amazon keeps knocking it out of the stratosphere like it has on this first season, I can’t wait to see what the animators/writers do with some of the CRAZY stuff that comes later. I won’t spoil it for those who never read the comics, but for those who know what I’m talking about, I’ll only say one word: CONQUEST!

The full eight-episode first season of Invincible is now available to watch in in full on Amazon Prime Video. Alongside Yuen, the show also boasts the ridiculously stacked voice talents of *deep breath* J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Chad Coleman, Khary Payton, Chris Diamantopoulos, Grey Griffin, Kevin Michael Richardson, Lauren Cohan, Lennie James, Malese Jow, Mark Hamill, Michael Cudlitz, Ross Marquand, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Seth Rogen.

