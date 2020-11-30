Jack O’Connell keeps rebuilding the past in this trailer for Little Fish

There has perhaps never been a more relevant year to make a movie about a dangerous virus that threatens the future of humanity. I mean it’s not like people are not already gripped with fear from any other global pandemics or anything.

Hollywood has never been one to shy away from bad taste if it means tapping into people’s fears and making a movie that they will truly resonate with, and it’s doing so with this new take on a global pandemic called Little Fish from the mind of director Chad Hartigan.

Rather than showcasing the world in the midst of a frightening panic or eery lockdown, this story borrows from more emotive territory in the manner of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind as it tells a story of a pandemic that wipes away a person’s memories and sees Jack O’Connell’s character Jude fighting his best to remember his marriage to Olivia Cooke’s Emma. This is definitely not some Michael Bay inspired pandemic film and something that looks like it will likely tug on the heartstrings quite heavily, based on the newly released trailer:

A couple fights to hold their relationship together as a memory loss virus spreads and threatens to erase the history of their love and courtship.

I like the themes explored in this film, even if its ties to a global pandemic seems a little ill-timed. Dealing with the loss of precious memories is something anyone can relate to and means this movie will likely bring out a lot of emotions to those willing to watch it. It’s not the light-hearted stuff we need right now, but it will certainly give people plenty to think about.

