Songbird trailer – Michael Bay takes on COVID-23

We’re in the grips of a global pandemic, but movie studios around the world are trying to figure out how to safely make films and get people to watch them. One person who wanted to pave the way for the normal of filmmaking during the current era is Michael Bay, whose production company was the first to brave the waters in the US and attempt to make a movie under virulent conditions.

And as it turns out, the timing was important for this movie and there was a reason why producer Bay and director Adam Mason wanted to get Songbird filmed during this time. As the script was about a COVID pandemic that taps into the current feelings of complete isolation and life in lockdown, they wanted to ensure they could get it to market as soon as possible. Here’s the first trailer for Songbird:

The thriller centres around Nico (KJ Apa), a courier who has COVID immunity. As he spends his time biking across Los Angeles and working the frontlines, Nico finds that he’s fallen in love with Sara (Sofia Carson), who is stuck at home in the fourth year of lockdown. Once it’s believed that Sara has been infected, Nico desperately tries to save her from being imprisoned. Or worse.

This story is not just relevant for our times, but also paints a scary picture of how the world could turn out if things don’t get better and we’re stuck in a lockdown for many more years to come. Let’s hope things never get this bad.

It’s easy to see, by how many scenes feature actors in isolation, how they were able to film this movie without having too many cast and crew around at any given time. But still, even then the scale of the film looks big – perhaps unsurprising given that this is aMichael Bay-produced the movie. The film certainly looks like it could be quite a wild thriller to watch while simultaneously scaring us about a future we hope never happens.

Songbird also stars Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Walter Hauser, and Demi Moore, and is expected to be out soon

Last Updated: