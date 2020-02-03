James Bond has a deadly secret in new Super Bowl TV spot

The United Kingdom may have exited the European Union this weekend past, but that’s not going to stop the best British spy the world has ever seen from blowing up Europe just like he always has! And in a brand new TV spot revealed at this past weekend’s Superbowl, we hear that James Bond has a deadly secret that could leave him more than a little shaken and stirred!

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Well, that is quite the upgrade from Little Nelly. And if you don’t know who, or more accurately, what that is, then shame on you! Poor old Desmon Llewelyn is rolling around in his grave for people not remembering one of his greatest inventions!

That new drone though (along with the headlights machine-guns on the Aston Martin DB5) is a big indicator of how director Cary Fukunaga is taking Daniel Craig’s Bond back to the character’s gadget-filled glory days… and they’re doing it right as Craig has called it quits on the franchise. Sigh. At least he will be going out with a bang. A bang probably provided by rocket-tipped cigarettes.

No Time To Die also stars Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, and Christoph Waltz. It is scheduled for release on 2 April 2020.

