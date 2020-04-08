James Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will focus more on Rocket

With Marvel having finally brought an end to Phase 3 of their cinematic Universe in emphatic fashion with Avengers: Endgame – the highest-grossing movie in history – it’s time for them to start building up the Phase 4 era of their cinematic universe.

One of those highlights for Phase 4 will be the continuation of the Guardians of the Galaxy story. A follow-up that almost wasn’t going to happen following Disney’s hasty firing of director James Gunn over some inappropriate jokes he had made many years ago. Thankfully, common sense prevailed and he was rehired for the third film in the franchise. Given where the Guardians ended off at the end of Endgame though, it’s difficult to guess where the characters could go next.

During a #QuarantineWatchParty for Guardians of the Galaxy hosted by Comicbook.com, the director was asked several questions about his plans for the next story and he revealed some details for where he would like to see the story going, all particularly focusing on Rocket, who has played a big part of the franchise but whose tragic backstory has largely been ignored up till now:

I’ll just say Rocket is a big part of what’s happening in the future – and a lot of this stuff (like the scars we’re about to see on his back) sets up what I’ve been planning for Rocket all along. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/WLqoiG7Wzg — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Part of the cybernetics apparently painfully placed in his body. One of my favorite moments in the movie. Rocket’s loneliness and disaffection is at the center of the franchise for me. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/F2tGn8XggD April 8, 2020

And the trilogy, more than anything else, is about a group of outsiders who have all experienced childhood trauma – with the exception of Drax, who is the only one with a completely positive relationship to those who raised him. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Rocket is one of my favourite characters from the movies, largely due to his macabre sense of humour and sheer emotionless take on things. He’s not only fun to watch, but his fearless approach to fighting bad guys has made him a vitally important part of the gang as well. Hopefully, in delving into his backstory a little and seeing what makes him tick, it will only make him even more of a compelling character to watch.

It’ll be a long wait before we see this movie as it doesn’t have a release date just yet with Marvel having pushed their schedule back – along with Gunn still working on a Suicide Squad sequel – and it’ll probably only be sometime in 2023 when we can expect to see the latest volume in Marvel’s spacefaring saga.

