John Wick 4 and 5 officially in development, will be filmed back-to-back

It’s amazing the lengths that a man will go to for his dog, and in the case of John Wick, the number of lives that will be ended because of one bad night. After the first John Wick film became a sleeper hit thanks to its exhilarating action sequences, the franchise has grown into easily one of the most anticipated blockbusters of our time as we watch by Keanu Reeves fight to stay alive against all the odds as he kills people in stylish and inventive fashion.

It’s a franchise that seems to be getting better with each passing movie, with the most recent John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum upping the ante in both style and action sequences. Lionsgate (via The Playlist) has now announced that John Wick 5 is in development, and yes if you’re wondering if your counting skills got a bit rusty and were trying to figure out where John Wick 4 went, that’s because it’s still in development.

With The Matrix 4 production being hit by the ongoing pandemic, the movie was pushed back to a 2022 release date. That extra time to work on John Wick 4 seems to have only inspired the studio to already work on what comes next and as a result, the next two sequels will be shot back-to-back:

We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two instalments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 and 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year. Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer

With the third John Wick movie leaving the character in a perilous position, its no surprise that the fourth movie was going to be an ambitious one. Knowing that a fifth film is also on the way though, is perhaps even more exciting as it means that we know we have more to look forward to and that more gorgeous action sequences await us.

