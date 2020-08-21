Kevin Costner and Diane Lane fight for their family in the thriller Let Him Go

Let Him Go is the upcoming drama/thriller from director Thomas Bezucha (Big Eden), and he also wrote the screenplay for the movie that’s based on author Larry Watson’s 2013 novel of the same name.

Kevin Costner and Diane Lane (both seen together as Superman’s parents in Man of Steel) star as a retired couple, George and Margaret Blackledge, still grieving the loss of their son. In order to assuage some of their grief they take a trip to visit their former daughter-in-law and grandson, but are shocked when they discover just how dangerous and abusive the new family she’s married into, the Weboys, really are. They resolve to take their grandson from his new family in order to keep him safe, but the Weboy family matriarch (Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread) won’t let him go without a fight.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Kevin Costner) and his wife Margaret (Diane Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy (Lesley Manville). When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family.

Let’s take a look:

Given the calibre of the cast attached to this movie I’m quite disappointed after watching that trailer. It certainly doesn’t look bad, but I expected more than just “alright”. The direction and performances are good, but the plot is nothing special and overall the movie just comes across as a bit dull to me.

What do you think?

Let Him Go is due for release in the US on 6 November. It also stars Will Brittain, Jeffrey Donovan, Kayli Carter, Booboo Stewart, Ryan Bruce, Adam Stafford, and Connor Mackay.

