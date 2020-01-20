Kumail Nanjiani & Issa Rae are out to clear their names in this trailer for Lovebirds

True love gets put to the test in this new comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae who star as a couple whose relationship gets thrown into turmoil when they find themselves entangled in a bizarre murder mystery, forcing them to work together and get themselves out of this mess over the course of one very wild night.

Written by Aaron Abrams, Brendon Gall, and Martin Gero, the film sees Nanjiani reteam with The Big Sick director Michael Showalter. Unlike that movie though, this film is less an endearing and heartfelt love story and more of an all-out raucous comedy, so those concerned about this film descending into a chick-flick need not worry, as evidenced by this new trailer:

I’ve personally never been a fan of this over-the-top style crude comedy and this trailer, unfortunately, doesn’t do it for me. While it starts out with all the right intentions and a good set up, it descends into a set of scenarios that are so ridiculous they border on stupid rather than funny. Hopefully, the whole movie is a lot more sensical and layer than this trailer makes it out to be. There is also a whole lot of awkwardness going on in that one theatre seen that I would probably not even want to know what is going on there. Which is a pity because the actors have natural comedic talent. They need to just not attach themselves to stuff like this.

I will be interested to see how many people honestly get drawn to this movie when it releases in April this year. I might not find this all particularly funny but I’m sure there are those out there that would get some good entertainment from a movie like this.

Last Updated: