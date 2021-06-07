Loki first reactions heap high praise on the “most purely entertaining Marvel series thus far”

Traditionally, new series on streaming platforms kick off on Fridays (to better allow for weekend binging). Loki, Marvel’s next TV series release on Disney+, hits the House Mouse’ streaming app this coming Wednesday instead. Based on the first reactions to the show’s opening episodes though, it appears that this is not the only way the return of Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief mixes things up for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Select press in the US got access to the first two episodes of the six-episode series and while full reviews are still embargoed, their social media reactions have begun rolling out. As we learned in the trailers, the upcoming show will follow up on the version of Hiddleston’s Loki who stole the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame (which revisited the events of 2012’s The Avengers – please keep up) and escaped into the timestream, thereby creating an anomalous timeline. That brings him to the attention of the Time Variance Authority run by Owen Wilson’s Mobius. And by nearly all accounts, the chemistry between the two men is already worth the price of admission, with Hiddleston especially getting to flex his chameleonic thespian muscles as he hops between timelines.

Praise has also been leveled at the overall writing and directing from showrunner/creator Michael Waldron and director Kate Herron respectively. The show’s episodic format reportedly also allows it to do several deep dives on the MCU. It’s not all good news though, as several mention that the first episode is not as fluid as it needs to get through a lot of exposition to set things up, but once the heavy lifting is done it properly soars. Of interest though, are the claims that while Loki gets very weird – in a good way – it’s not as subversive as WandaVision nor does it reach for big statements like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. What it is, apparently, is “most purely entertaining Marvel series thus far”. Check out the reactions below.

I’ve seen the first 2 episodes of #Loki and the show is SO GLORIOUSLY FUN 💚 It’s engaging and chaotic in the best way — a way that feels super unique. Hiddleston is fantastic and gets great material to work with. I can’t wait to see how the rest of the series plays out. pic.twitter.com/8GYQafhuvC — Andrea Towers ⧗ (@_atowers) June 6, 2021

#Loki has hands down my favorite first TV episode for Marvel Studios yet.



Tom Hiddleston is just too good in the role, picking up 2012’s Loki instantly. He’s brilliant.



Early exposition comes with awesome details for MCU fans. I really like the start. Lots of potential here! pic.twitter.com/wY6HiYzGHC — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 6, 2021

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson are glorious together.



Hiddleston brings every bit of cunning charm back to Loki.



Wilson is surprisingly delightful in the MCU. That classic soft confidence makes his Mobius a blast to watch.



These two together are just great. #Loki pic.twitter.com/XwXbuW4nam — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 6, 2021

The first two episodes of #Loki are very cool. I love the retro-future look and they do a strong job of getting into who Loki is and his frequent heel/face turns. His history within the MCU is important even as the show also lets him bounce of a fun new group of characters. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) June 6, 2021

WandaVision was meant to be a mystery box of sorts, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made statements on race and legacy. I think #Loki is designed to be the most purely entertaining Marvel series thus far, at least based on the first two episodes. It’s a cheeky action comedy… pic.twitter.com/iHIyDhsgyY — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) June 6, 2021

The first 2 eps of #Loki are catnip for Marvel fans. Dense on world-building, callbacks & mystery. Hiddleston is on fire. The new characters rule & there's A TON to unpack & unravel.



It's a little light on action (so far) but I didn't care. I fell hard for this new Marvel world. pic.twitter.com/nVR9MQgn7W June 6, 2021

Just like how WandaVision allowed Elizabeth Olsen to explore the depths of her character, #Loki allows Tom Hiddleston to do this same. I'm so excited to see where this show goes and if the first episodes are any indication, we are in for a RIDE pic.twitter.com/0vbATTrNN5 — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) June 6, 2021

#Loki gets off to a rough start with ep. 1, which is poorly paced and written but necessary to introduce the world of the TVA. Ep. 2 is a step up from that, the plot is introduced and the stage is set for a hard-hitting rest of the season.



Review @DiscussingFilm on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/1cnikv1dq1 — Ariel (@AKARELK) June 6, 2021

The dynamic between Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson is a lot of fun to watch but even Hiddleston's usually top-notch performance in the role feels awkward in the first episode. Everything shapes up in the second one, though, and I'm hoping that #Loki will only go up from there. pic.twitter.com/3Jh56UoPYa — Ariel (@AKARELK) June 6, 2021

I got a chance to see the first two episodes of #Loki and I loved it! Weird, and playful, but also surprisingly dark and heartfelt. The fantastic world-building with the TVA lands fully-formed, and Tom Hiddleston gets to dig deeper on one of the MCU’s most interesting characters. pic.twitter.com/c2oDKZfAmt — Jeffrey Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) June 6, 2021

#LOKI is unpredictable in ways that I feel were lacking in Disney+'s other MCU shows. It doesn't waste time dragging out big reveals, leaving plenty of room for more and making it nearly impossible to telegraph what's coming next. We're all just along for the wild, glorious ride. — Julia Delbel (@juliadelbel) June 6, 2021

Watched the first two episodes of #Loki, and smiled from ear to ear the whole time. Off the charts weirdness meets a wonderful cinematic scope, and Tom Hiddleston is at his charismatic/enigmatic best. Thus far, it's very much the show that the MCU's greatest villain deserves. pic.twitter.com/3YZ8mMzevB — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) June 6, 2021

Loki also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero. It is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this coming Wednesday, 9 June.

