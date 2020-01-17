Lucasfilm wants Taika Waititi to make a Star Wars movie

They say you should strike while the iron is hot and in this analogy Taika Waititi is the one whose creative talents are definitely hot. After rising from relative obscurity with his offbeat comedy Hunt for the Wilderpeople to massive acclaim thanks to his efforts in writing / directing Thor: Ragnarok, it seems the man can do no wrong. Something which has been proven by his recent JoJo Rabbit which has taken the most bizarre of movie concepts and somehow turned it into a multiple Oscar-nominated film.

And now with all of this massive success and clear love that people have for his work, the director is getting courted by none other than Lucasfilm itself to possibly get involved in a Star Wars film. The director is no stranger to Star Wars or Lucasfilm having recently directed the series finale of The Mandalorian. He also voiced one of its characters. Waititi is a massive fan of the franchise and so would be someone who could give a Star Wars movie the passion it deserves.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Lucasfilm has approached Waititi to develop a Star Wars film, though the article does not specify whether he’d write and/or direct the project. Maybe this would not be a new project and form part of Kevin Feige’s planned Star Wars movie, which also would make sense given that the pair have worked together on Thor: Ragnarok and will resume doing so on Thor: Love and Thunder.

Whatever project it is and whatever capacity it is, let’s hope this deal can come together and we get to see Waititi unleash his brand of humour and storytelling on the Star Wars Universe. While his style might not seem to fit with most Star Wars stories, the franchise could definitely do with a shake-up and more variety and Waititi could definitely deliver this to fans. Especially if he is not tied to any existing characters and story. The force is strong with this idea.

