Mad Max’s Furiosa prequel is a saga that spans several years

How do you deliver a follow-up on what many consider one of the greatest action films ever made? That is a tough question and the challenge that director George Miller has to tackle as he continues work on the long-gestating prequel to the excellent Mad Max: Fury Road, an origin story starring Charlize Theron’s Furiosa.

While Fury Road was a fast-paced film that was set over a short time period and featured non-stop action from start to finish, it seems that Miller is deciding that the best way forward for this sequel is to not just copy that high-action formula but rather slow it down and allow the character of Furiosa to develop. As Miller shared with 7News Australia:

I didn’t set out to make a big, epic movie. It’s a story I wanted to tell. But as it turns out, it’s just got a lot of different scenes. The one thing I can say about it is, Fury Road happened over three days and two nights, but this is a saga. It happens over many years. So there’s a lot of different elements to it.

I like the fact that Miller is doing something completely different for this movie and not trying to replicate the success of Fury Road, which just wouldn’t be possible. I do suspect though that fans of that movie might get disappointed if the film turns out to be a lot slower in terms of on-screen action. Hopefully, Miller can find a way of balancing both and delivering on the action fans want with the character-building that Furiosa deserves.

Anya Taylor-Joy has been cast in the lead role of the younger Furiosa, with Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also joining the cast for the highly anticipated movie that is set to begin filming in a few months time so that it can race to its 2023 release date.

Last Updated: