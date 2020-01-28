Marvel keen to work with Bad Boys for Life directors

Two weeks ago the names of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah would likely have meant nothing to most people. However, thanks to the duo’s success in not just bringing a project stuck in development hell for over 15 years, but actually making it an absolute blast and topping the box office, the Bad Boys for Life directors seem to be the talk of tinsel town.

And it seems the pair may have a fair amount of work coming their way as not only would they likely be tapped to direct the recently announced Bad Boys 4, but according to a recent interview with Comicbook.com, it appears they have even been approached by Marvel with the possibility of working on a project:

They said they liked [Bad Boys for Life] and they just told us, ‘Yo, what do you wanna do? Let’s find something to work together on.’ So there’s nothing really planned yet, it was just like a meeting. Now with Disney+ [it] has all evolved so much that there’s so much you can do… We’d love to find something to work with them on, but it’s not yet clear what that would be.

This was just a brief conversation with no actual project attached to it, so nothing may still come of this, but getting the interest of Marvel is certainly a big deal. The studio has a penchant for working with up and coming directors and has been seen as a platform for many of even bigger things. Considering El Arbi and Fallah have already been given some platform with the Bad Boys franchise, it’s likely they can only go on to bigger things if given the change to direct a Marvel project, whatever that may look like.

It might still be early days in their career, but the world looks bright for the Belgian directors who may just be the next big thing in action movies for the next few years. Though if you’ve watched Bad Boys for Life, you’ll know their handling of both drama and comedy is also exceptional and so they could really tackle anything at this point. I look forward to seeing what they come up with next.

