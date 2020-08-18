Millie Bobby Brown is Sherlock’s sister in this trailer for Enola Holmes

In the vast literature world of Sherlock Holmes, it’s easy to forget that the world’s most well-known detective was part of a bigger family who also carried the same genes that made them all detail-oriented and eccentric detectives. Netflix is out to remind us of these broader family connections with its new trailer for their upcoming film, Enola Holmes. Which is also currently subject to a rather interesting lawsuit. Although it appears that Netflix is not too concerned about that and are looking to press ahead with the release of the movie anyway.

Based on the young adult novels by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes follows the 14-year-old sister (played by Millie Bobby Brown) of famous detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). Following the disappearance of their mother (Helena Bonham Carter), older brothers Sherlock and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) wish to send their young sister off to boarding school, but Enola takes matters into her own hands and slips off to London to discover what really happened to her mother.

🕵️‍♀️🔍 pic.twitter.com/wprgDt03Kk — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 17, 2020

This teaser trailer focuses a lot more on the family connections and the Holmes brothers rather than on Enola herself, but it does build-up to her reveal right at the end, reminding us that she is still very much the central figure in this movie. The film looks like it will be a lot of fun and a throwback to the typical whodunnit formula that has made Sherlock Holmes stories so entertaining for all these years. Expect a full-length trailer to make its way online in the future.

As for the mysterious text in the tweet itself, it’s a cryptic anagram puzzle to reveal when the movie is going to be released and if my detective mind is correctly piecing together, we will see this film released on Netflix on September 23. Or I am completely reading it wrong and it has nothing to do with that.

I’ll let you try and figure it out and let me know if I’m wrong.

