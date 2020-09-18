Movies out Today: 18 September 2020

Now’s a good time to be reminded, in the words of Bill and Ted… be excellent to each other!

Online bookings in advance are encouraged (mandatory for Ster-Kinekor)

Mask-wearing will be mandatory for all customers and staff, and can only be taken off while eating or drinking inside the cinema auditoria.

Temperature checks will be done on arrival for all customers at access points to cinema complexes.

Customers will have direct access to hand sanitiser at cinema access points, and are required to sanitise on entrance to venues. Various in-cinema messages encourage regular hand sanitising and other precautionary requirements

Social distancing measures will be implemented for cinema foyers and seating inside cinema auditoria – to ensure a physical distance of 1.5m is maintained between people at all times in all areas.

Access control management and a limit on ticket sales per movie show will be applied to ensure the required venue capacity is capped at the required minimum per theatre or public space within a cinema complex at all times.

All cinemas will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before and after each and every show.

All high-touch point areas such as kiosks, self-service terminals, serving counters, door handles, rails, benches, booths and bathroom areas will be disinfected on a regular basis daily.

All staff have been retrained in effective and frequent hand-washing – targeting fronts, backs, wrists and between fingers – with soap and water for at least 20 seconds every time.

Source – GoBigAgain.co.za

Both Ster Kinekor and Nu Metro have outlined their own procedures in more detail as well, and I strongly recommend reading through them before you head out to watch any of the films opening this weekend. Speaking of…

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Age restriction: 10-12 PG

The ruler of the future tells best friends Bill and Ted they must compose a new song to save life as we know it. But instead of writing it, they decide to travel through time to steal it from their older selves. Meanwhile, their young daughters devise their own musical scheme to help their fathers bring harmony to the universe.

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% (Certified Fresh)

Metacritic: 66 (Generally Favourable Reviews)

Trolls World Tour

Age Restriction: PG

Poppy and Branch discover that there are six different troll tribes scattered over six different lands. Each tribe is also devoted to six different kinds of music — funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. When rockers Queen Barb and King Thrash set out to destroy the other music, Poppy and Branch embark on a daring mission to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from becoming extinct.

Rotten Tomatoes: 71 (Fresh)

Metacritic: 51 (Mixed or Average Reviews)

After We Collided

Age restriction: 16

Hardin will always be Hardin. But, is he really the deep, thoughtful guy Tessa fell madly in love with, or has he been a stranger all along? She wishes she could walk away – it’s just not that easy; not with the memory of the passionate nights they spent together. Still, Tessa’s not sure she can endure one more broken promise. She’s focused on her studies and just starting an exciting new internship at Vance Publishing. She’s also being pursued by Trevor, a handsome new coworker who is exactly the kind of guy she should be with. Hardin knows he made a mistake, possibly the biggest one of his life. He wants to right his wrongs and overcome his demons. He’s not going to lose Tessa without a fight. But, can he change? Will he change? For love?

Rotten Tomatoes: Tomatometer not available

Metacritic: not found

