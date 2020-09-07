Murder is surprisingly difficult in the comedy The Comeback Trail

The Comeback Trail is the upcoming star-studded comedy crime caper from director George Gallo (Middle Men), but who’s better known for his writing on movies like Bad Boys and Midnight Run. It’s headlined by the likes of Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Eddie Griffin, Zach Braff, and Emile Hirsch, and is a remake of the 1982 movie of the same name which starred Chuck McCann and, in his final on-screen role, Buster Crabbe – the former Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer who was famous in the 1930s for playing pulp comic book heroes Tarzan, Flash Gordon, and Buck Rogers.

Set in ‘70s Hollywood, De Niro and Braff play a pair of movie producers heavily indebted to a mobster (Freeman). In order to pay off their debt they hatch an ingenious scam – set up a fake movie, cast an aging movie star (Jones) in the lead role, and then make sure he dies while shooting a dangerous stunt in order to claim on his life insurance. There’s just one problem: he just won’t die.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Two movie producers who owe money to the mob set up their aging movie star for an insurance scam to try and save themselves. But they wind up getting more than they ever imagined.

Let’s take a look:

I don’t really want to admit it, but before I clicked play I had the horrible thought that this was going to be just another paycheque movie for the trio of Oscar winners – that’s definitely not the case. This looks like a comedy that’s well directed, well-acted, and just good, simple fun. I’m looking forward to seeing how Tommy Lee Jones cheats death at every turn.

What do you think?

The Comeback Trail is due for release in the US on 13 November. It also stars Patrick Muldoon, Kate Katzman, Blerim Destani, Malcolm Barrett, and Nick Vallelonga.

Last Updated: