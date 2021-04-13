Mythic Quest season two trailer gets the gang and Snoop Dog back together

Mythic Quest is Apple TV+’s hidden gem of a workplace comedy series. The first season, known as Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, premiered in February last year. Created by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, the series is set in a game development studio that runs an incredibly popular MMORPG known as Mythic Quest, and the nine-episode-long first season saw them getting ready to release their first major expansion, Raven’s Banquet.

The show is incredibly funny, while the poignant fifth episode (essentially a stand-alone episode in the midst of the season) was easily one of the best pieces of television I watched last year. The series has also received two special episodes, with Mythic Quest: Quarantine released in May 2020, and the upcoming Mythic Quest: Everlight being released this Friday, 16 April – just ahead of the premiere of the second season next month.

For those who’ve never heard of the series, Rob McElhenney stars as Ian Grimm, the game studio’s utterly self-absorbed creative director, whose singular vision has made Mythic Quest the powerhouse it is, while also being the main source of frustration for the game’s lead engineer Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and studio manager David (David Hornsby). It also stars Danny Pudi, F. Murray Abraham, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, and Jessie Ennis.

Season two’s official synopsis is as follows:

With the quarantine finally over, the new season of “Mythic Quest” finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

Let’s take a look:

It’s more of the same, and that makes me happy because that’s exactly what I wanted.

What do you think? The nine-episode-long second season of Mythic Quest will premiere on Apple TV+ on 7 May.

