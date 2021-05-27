Netflix is creating an expo of its own, titled Geeked Week

To be a big boy in the entertainment world these days, it doesn’t help to just have the biggest streaming service and one of the largest catalogs of original content. No, if you really want to be taken seriously, you need to have an entire convention dedicated to all your content.

This appears to be the logic behind the announcement of a new “Geeked Week” by Netflix, as the entertainment company is putting together a weeklong fan event that will feature exclusive content such as new trailers, art, and news coverage. Similar to your traditional Comic-Con or Disney’s own D23 expo. Netflix shared with Collider a few details on the upcoming show:

Over the years, Netflix has been lucky enough to inspire loyal followings for series and films like Stranger Things, Castlevania, The Old Guard and many more. But these fandoms aren’t just about making GIFs, buying merch or theorizing about the next big twist(s). They’re about sharing excitement and connecting with people from all over the world who hold the same passion for those characters and stories. Netflix Geeked, Netflix’s home for all things genre entertainment, wants to celebrate these communities and bring them together. That’s why we’re launching Geeked Week.

Thankfully though, with no one wanting to go into a convention space full of small rooms, large crowds, and bad air-conditioning, Netflix is making this first iteration of its Geeked Week completely virtual. The event will span five days, running from June 7-11 this year and will focus on showcasing new content, including Lucifer, The Witcher, Cowboy Bebop, and Stranger Things.

Netflix has not revealed any details yet on how people will be be able to attend this virtual event, or whether it is open to all subscribers or will come with some separate payment scheme. Either way, it will probably be a week filled with lots of new trailers, new stories, and a marketing push to convince you that out of your limited budget available for streaming services, Netflix is the one that you need to keep on the list.

