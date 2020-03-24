New on Netflix – April 2020

In times of trouble, Netflix provides. We’ve got a load of new shows, returning shows, interesting original series and movies for the month of April, just in time to see us through the lockdown.

1 April 2020

Nailed It!: Season 4 – Netflix Original Series

The hosts you love, the hot messes you crave. Welcome back to the “Nailed It!” kitchens, where anyone — like, literally, anyone — can win.

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

The much anticipated returning series focuses on new owner Stewart Donald and Executive Director Charlie Methven as they attempt to save the club from financial ruin and haul the football club out of the third tier of the English leagues. The six-part documentary provides unprecedented access into the inner workings of Sunderland A.F.C.; from the board to the admin staff and the first team to the fans, in an enduring image of passion and aspiration

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show – Netflix Original Comedy Special

From the mind of Iliza Shlesinger comes a sketch show filled with absurd characters, insight into the female experience and irreverent social commentary.

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet – Netflix Original Comedy Special

Swedish stand-up David Batra gets personal as he playfully details the perks and pitfalls of being married to a recently resigned political leader.

How to Fix a Drug Scandal – Netflix Original Documentary

Two drug lab chemists’ shocking crimes cripple a state’s judicial system and blur the lines of justice for lawyers, officials and thousands of inmates.

3 April 2020

La Casa de Papel: Part 4 – Netflix Original Series

Lives are on the line as the Professor’s plan begins to unravel and the thieves must fend off enemies from both inside and outside the Bank of Spain.

Coffee & Kareem – Netflix Original Film

While police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) plots their break-up. Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit. From director Michael Dowse, COFFEE & KAREEM is an action-comedy about forging unexpected bonds, one four-letter insult at a time. Co-starring Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor and David Alan Grier.

Money Heist: The Phenomenon – Netflix Original Film

This film takes a look at why and how “Money Heist” sparked a wave of enthusiasm around the world for a lovable group of thieves and their professor.

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy – Netflix Kids And Family

A new chapter begins for Lucky and her friends as they leave Miradero behind to live and learn at the prestigious Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy.

StarBeam – Netflix Kids And Family

A real kid with real superpowers has a tech-wiz best friend who becomes her sidekick. Together with their seagull pal, they protect their seaside city.

6 April 2020

The Big Show Show – Netflix Kids And Family

Former WWE wrestler The Big Show is out of the ring and ready for an even tougher challenge: raising three daughters with his wife in Florida.

7 April 2020

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 – Netflix Original Series

Life in Tokyo continues: doors open and close in the house, bonds are born and tested. As Ruka takes his next step, Hana meets new rivals.

9 April 2020

The Circle France – Netflix Original Series

Be yourself — or someone else? The players must choose while chasing a cash prize when this lighthearted, strategic competition show comes to France.

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 – Netflix Original Anime

They’ve leveled up to high school, training at arcade fighting games along the way. Now Haruo, Akira and their friends face their final level.

10 April 2020

Hasmukh – Netflix Original Series

An aspiring comedian murders his mentor for a shot in the spotlight, but as his star rises, the only way he can keep his mojo is to keep killing.

LA Originals – Netflix Original Series

Known for their ties to Chicano street life and hip hop, Estevan Oriol and Mister Cartoon trace their journey from gifted artists to cultural pioneers.

Brews Brothers – Netflix Original Series

These two estranged brothers know everything there is to know about brewing beer. If only they knew something about being a family.

Tigertail – Netflix Original Film

In New York, Grover (Tzi Ma) reflects on the love of his past and his departure from Taiwan, which he revisits years later with his daughter Angela.

Love Wedding Repeat – Netflix Original Film

In this innovative romantic comedy about the power of chance, alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Sam Claflin) tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he’ll have to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina (Olivia Munn). If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own.

La vie Scolaire – Netflix Original Film

In one of the poorest areas of Paris, a school counselor devotes herself to working with disadvantaged students, while facing challenges of her own.

The Main Event – Netflix Original Film

Using special powers from a magical mask, a young WWE fan causes chaos when he enters a wrestling competition and fights an intimidating rival.

13 April 2020

Exorcist: Seasons 1-3 – Netflix Original Series

Bogdan Boner is a true jack-of-all-trades: handyman, house painter, lawn mower … and self-taught exorcist. He has yet to meet a demon he can’t kill.

14 April 2020

Chris D’Elia: No Pain – Netflix Original Comedy Special

Chris D’Elia takes the stage in Minneapolis to offer his thoughts on everything from self-censorship to problematic dolphins to lame mutant powers.

15 April 2020

Outer Banks – Netflix Original Series

A tight-knit group of teens unearths a long-buried secret, setting off a chain of illicit events that takes them on an adventure they’ll never forget.

The Innocence Files – Netflix Original Documentary

The Innocence Files shines a light on the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked tirelessly to overturn. The nine-episode series is composed of three compelling parts – The Evidence, The Witness and The Prosecution. These stories expose difficult truths about the state of America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system, while showing when the innocent are convicted, it is not just one life that is irreparably damaged forever: families, victims of crime and trust in the system are also broken in the process. The Innocence Files is executive produced and directed by Academy Award® nominee Liz Garbus, Academy Award® winner Alex Gibney, Academy Award® winner Roger Ross Williams; with episodes also directed by Academy Award® nominee Jed Rothstein, Emmy Award® winner Andy Grieve and Sarah Dowland.

16 April 2020

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Fary returns to the stage to unpack his complicated feelings on faith, social media influencers, beatboxing and his native France.

Fauda: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

Doron ensnares a determined young boxer when a months-long covert mission puts the team on the trail of a Hamas leader high on Shin Bet’s wanted list.

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos – Netflix Original Comedy Special

Brazilian comedian Mauricio Meirelles performs a stand-up special shot in São Paulo.

17 April 2020

El Dragón: Return of a Warrior: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

A bombing investigation gives Héctor a lead on his sister’s murder. As Miguel plans to produce a new drug, Valentín uses Chisca to steal the prototype.

Too Hot to Handle – Netflix Original Series

On the shores of paradise, sexy singles meet, mingle … and face a $100,000 celibacy challenge. Can they keep it clean — or will temptation win?

Sergio – Netflix Original Film

Charismatic and complex, Sergio Vieira de Mello (Wagner Moura) has spent the majority of his storied career as a top UN diplomat working in the world’s most unstable regions, deftly navigating deals with presidents, revolutionaries, and war criminals for the sake of protecting the lives of ordinary people. But just as he readies himself for a simpler life with the woman he loves (Ana de Armas), Sergio takes one last assignment — in Baghdad, newly plunged into chaos following the US invasion. The assignment is meant to be brief, until a bomb blast causes the walls of the UN headquarters to come literally crashing down upon him, setting into motion a gripping life-or-death struggle. Inspired by a true story, SERGIO is a sweeping drama focused on a man pushed to his physical and emotional limits as he’s forced to confront his own divisive choices about ambition, family, and his capacity to love

Betonrausch – Netflix Original Film

Based on true events, this film charts the rise and fall of two real estate fraudsters in Germany, as they are caught in their own web of lies and deceit.

Legado en Los Huesos – Netflix Original Film

In this sequel to “The Invisible Guardian,” Inspector Amaia Salazar investigates a suicide connected to a big murder case she had previously solved in Northern Spain.

Earth and Blood (La Terre et le Sang) – Netflix Original Film

After decades of successfully running a sawmill in the Ardennes, hiring ex-cons and young offenders, Said receives an unwelcome visitor: a cartel.

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 – Netflix Kids And Family

Jack, June, Quint and Dirk set out to find missing zombies, reclaim their town and maybe — just maybe — finally score a seat at the cool table.

18 April 2020

Hyena – Netflix Original Series

To survive in a dog-eat-dog world, two rival lawyers with high-class clientele tear apart anything that stands in the way of their ambitions.

20 April 2020

Cooked with Cannabis – Netflix Original Series

Chefs compete to get the hosts and special guests high on elevated cannabis cuisine with their artful use of leafy herb, THC infusions and CBD sauces.

The Midnight Gospel – Netflix Original Series

Drawing on interviews from the “Duncan Trussell Family Hour” podcast, this animated series follows a spacecaster who travels the galaxy searching for the meaning of life.

21 April 2020

Middleditch & Schwartz – Netflix Original Comedy Special

Comedians Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz star in this series of long-form improv specials.

22 April 2020

Absurd Planet – Netflix Original Series

A cast of quirky critters and Mother Nature herself narrate this funny science series, which peeks into the lives of Earth’s most incredible animals.

Win the Wilderness – Netflix Original Series

Six couples vie for the deed to a remote Alaskan lodge by proving which is the fittest to survive in a breathtakingly pristine but rugged wilderness.

The Plagues of Breslau – Netflix Original Film

After a body is found sewn inside a cow hide, a Wrocław detective discovers a killer is recreating an 18th-century “plague” of criminal punishments.

El Silencio del Pantano – Netflix Original Film

A successful, cold-blooded crime novelist gets involved in a kidnapping case while uncovering the corrupt ties between politicians and the local mafia in Valencia, Spain.

Circus of Books – Netflix Original Documentary

For nearly four decades, unassuming couple Karen and Barry Mason ran Circus of Books, an LA porn store that became a hub for the local gay community.

The Willoughbys – Netflix Kids And Family

Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

23 April 2020

The House of Flowers : Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

The dark comedy series about a wealthy Mexico City family with secrets returns for Season 3.

24 April 2020

Biohackers – Netflix Original Series

Mia goes to medical school to get close to a professor she suspects had a hand in her past family tragedy and gets tangled in the world of biohacking.

Reality Z – Netflix Original Series

A zombie apocalypse imprisons contestants on a Brazilian reality show in a TV studio, where they try to evade the flesh-eating hordes.

After Life: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the comedy-drama series follows Tony (Ricky Gervais), a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer. In series 2, whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, we see Tony try to become a better friend to those around him. Each grappling with their own problems and only to be intensified by the looming threat of the local newspaper being shut down. Will the town’s local Am-Dram show lift everyone’s spirits?

Love 101 – Netflix Original Series

In 1990s Turkey, a group of teenage outcasts band together to make their beloved teacher fall in love so she’ll have a reason to stay in town with them.

Extraction – Netflix Original Film

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy. An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller directed by Sam Hargrave, EXTRACTION is an AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. production, produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill – Netflix Original Comedy Special

Measuring his adult life against the goals set in a letter written as a teen to his future self, Kanan Gill’s takeaways get dark – yet oddly illuminating.

Pinstripe Empire (Working Title) – Netflix Original Documentary

27 April 2020

Never Have I Ever – Netflix Original Series

A coming-of-age comedy series about the life of a modern first-generation Indian American teenage girl, inspired by Mindy Kaling’s own childhood.

29 April 2020

Nadiya’s Time to Eat – Netflix Original Series

On this cooking show, Nadiya Hussain serves up delicious shortcuts, vital ingredients and fast favorites — perfect for today’s time-strapped families.

Extracurricular – Netflix Original Series

Extracurricular is a story of high school students who become tangled in a series of conflicts and events that challenge human values and morality.

Summertime – Netflix Original Series

Inspired by Federico Moccia’s books, this series follows Summer, who longs to leave her small town and see the world, as she meets Ale, a motorcyclist.

A Secret Love – Netflix Original Documentary

A Secret Love tells an incredible love story between Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, whose relationship spans nearly seven decades. Terry played in the women’s professional baseball league, inspiring the hit movie A League of Their Own. But the film did not tell the real-life story of the women who remained closeted for most of their lives. This documentary follows Terry and Pat back to when they met for the first time, through their professional lives in Chicago, coming out to their conservative families and grappling with whether or not to get married. Facing the hardships of aging and illness, their love proves resilient as they enter the home stretch.

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story – Netflix Original Documentary

After 16-year-old Cyntoia Brown is sentenced to life in prison, questions about her past, physiology and the law itself call her guilt into question.

30 April 2020

The Victims’ Game – Netflix Original Series

After discovering his estranged daughter’s link to mysterious murders, a forensic detective with Asperger’s syndrome risks everything to solve the case.

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut – Netflix Original Series

Nothing’s as it seems when a charismatic conman and an aspiring film crew delve into the lives of two emotionally scarred women.

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) – Netflix Original Film

Working incognito at his rich dad’s company to test his own merits, Teto falls for Paula and tells her he grew up poor, a lie that spins out of control.

Dangerous Lies – Netflix Original Film

After losing her waitressing job, Katie Franklin (Camila Mendes) takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam (Jessie T. Usher) are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. If she’s going to survive, Katie will have to question everyone’s motives — even the people she loves. DANGEROUS LIES is directed by Michael Scott, and also stars Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, Sasha Alexander, and Elliott Gould.

Drifting Dragons – Netflix Original Anime

Dragons are on the menu as the crew of the airship Quin Zaza sets out on a hunt. If they fail, empty stomachs will be the least of their worries.

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- ep 5&6 x Coming Soon – Netflix Original Documentary

Twenty years after their debut, join the beloved members of Arashi on a new journey as they showcase their lives, talents and gifts to the world.

Other new stuff this month

Community: Seasons: 1-6 – 1 April

A suspended lawyer is forced to enroll in a community college with an eclectic staff and student body.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 12 – New Episodes – no date listed

Thirteen queens. One crown. Ru and her crew are back for another season of fierce lip syncs, A-list guest judges and dazzling fashion.

Uncovered – no date listed

The premier, Nomusa Zwide, is running to be the first female president of South Africa. The only fly in her ointment is her sister Pumla—a tenacious journalist with a history of mental illness.

Downsizing – 20 April

A social satire in which a man realizes he would have a better life if he were to shrink himself to five inches tall, allowing him to live in wealth and splendor.

