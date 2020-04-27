Not even trains, stories and abs are safe when Rick and Morty return

Three seasons, half of a fourth series and what have we learnt so far in Rick and Morty? That this year’s truncated dosage of interdimensional anarchy and nihilism isn’t pulling any of its punches when it returns to TV. Season four already showed off some of the best episodes in the entire run of Rick and Morty, crossing mortal barriers and absolutely roasting the art of a heist movie by lovingly ripping the entire genre apart in grand fashion.

So where does Rick and Morty go from here? By tackling the very root of storytelling itself when it returns this month with the Never Ricking Morty. You son of a bitch, I’m in.

I’ve seen The Never Ricking Morty episode, and I’m still trying to wrap my head around the constant plot twists over an episode which deconstructs the art of a tightly condensed narrative without giving away any of the plot in the process. It’s the equivalent of trying to eat your own head: Mostly impossible. Mostly. So you know what? Screw it. In the spirit of that episode I’m not even going to try. Instead, I’m just going to have a list below of assorted musings from that episode scribbled down in as spoiler-free a manner as I can possibly muster:

Abs: So many damn abs, making me jealous of my lockdown lack of workout.

Animation quality: Once again a strong point for Rick and Morty, because even if you're not a fan it's hard to deny that this is still the best animated show on TV today.

Morty's voice: Still makes me want to shove rusty spoons into my ears whenever I hear it.

Plot twist: If you had a shot of Jack Daniels every time a spanner is thrown at your face in this episode, you'll need to have your stomach pumped by the time the end credits roll.

Abradolf Lincler: Still makes me laugh whenever I hear that name.

Still makes me laugh whenever I hear that name. Abs: Did I mention all the abdominal muscles on display yet?

Did I mention all the abdominal muscles on display yet? Infinite blood fountain religion existential crisis generated through a cosmic nearly-dead experience that alters self-awareness perception: Yeah I’m not even going to try and explain that one.

I mean there’s more that I could say, but for now I’m trying not to have SEAL Team Rick bust my door down. Long story short, if you were in love with the first half of season 4, from Rick’s quest to remain in control of his family to Jerry still being the galaxy’s whipping boy and all the crazy deconstruction happening in the background, then rest assured: You ain’t seen nothing yet.

Speaking of, here’s the Showmax schedule for those episodes! There’ll be a new episode every week until June 1, after which the waiting game for season 5 will begin. Hope you’re ready for another two year gap of anticipation!

Never Ricking Morty – Monday, 4 May

– Monday, 4 May Promortyus – Monday, 11 May

– Monday, 11 May The Vat of Acid – Monday, 18 May

– Monday, 18 May Childrick of Mort – Monday, 25 May

– Monday, 25 May Star mort Rickturn of the Jerri – Monday, 1 June

