Old habits die hard, as Whoopi Goldberg talks Sister Act 3 plans

The problem with nostalgia is that it causes us to look at the past with rose-tinted glasses. No matter how good we have it today, we somehow also look back at the past as if it were better than what we have today. This is the only way I can explain Hollywood’s fixation with constantly going into its vault to bring back classics from the past.

There’s nothing wrong with rebooting classic films for a new generation, but the frequency with which we are seeing these sort of reboots or sequels taking place is perhaps the issue. And the next popular 90s franchise that is coming back is that of Sister Act. The Whoopi Goldberg led film about singing nuns turned into a surprise hit back in 1992, with a follow-up, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit also proving popular with audiences and both films are still watched to this day.

I guess its that popularity that is leading the filmmakers to want to return to the franchise for a sequel, almost 30 years later, During a recent interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Goldberg shared the news that the studio felt initially that a third Sister Act movie many years go would not be successful and so put off plans for making one. Now however, they feel the time is right to try and find a way to return to the franchise for another sequel:

For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then, quite recently, it turns out that that may not be true – people might want to see it. So, we’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get every…get the gang together and come back. Listen, it’s a really fun movie. It’s fun and it feels good and you know, nobody’s mad, you know, it’s just like, listen: bad singing, great singing, okay singing and then nuns. What is better than that? Nothing

Goldberg is not saying that a third movie is definitely happening, as it appears there is still a lot of work that needs to be done before any production plans will start, but you don’t drop news like that on a talk show if you are not serious about them. Typically films that have a sequel so many years later end up losing the magic that made them popular in the first place and do not always translate well towards modern audiences. Bad Boys for Life proved that it can be done though and so perhaps if they can find the right story that justifies bringing the characters together, then it might just work.

I enjoyed the Sister Act films and watched them again a few years ago, and found they held up quite well. There is merit in having a third film work. Though a part of me also feels that revisiting it again could also ruin what fond memories we still have for the originals.

Last Updated: