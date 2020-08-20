Olivia Wilde will direct a secret Marvel film, possibly Spider-Woman

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be the biggest cinematic shared universe of all time, but if there is one thing it lacks amongst its vast number of high-quality movies, it’s female-fronted films. Outside of 2019’s Captain Marvel and the upcoming Black Widow, all of the Marvel solo movies have been led by men, even though women have played a critical role in many of the features such as Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Things are changing though, and we are going to be seeing a lot more diversity in the future. And that is happening pretty soon as Deadline has tweeted the news that Olivia Wilde has been tapped to direct a secret female-led Marvel movie. Wilde subsequently retweeted the news with the image of a spider, leading some news sites to believe that this could be a collaboration with Sony for a Spider-Woman film, which Sony has been wanting to get made for a while now:

Neither Sony nor Marvel have commented on the news, but Wilde’s response does seem particularly telling and it’s likely there could be some proper confirmation from the studios in the near future. Spider-Woman would make a lot of sense given the popularity of the character and the willingness for Sony to want to expand on their own side of the MCU a little further, with the likes of Venom, Morbius and even attempts at making a Black Cat movie, which could also be a property that Wilde is suited for.

Whichever character the movie ends up being based on, Wilde will probably work on it with her writing partner Katie Silberman. According to Deadline, Amy Pascal will produce alongside executive producer Rachel O’Connor, which also points to this being a Sony Spider-related movie as the ex-Sony boss has been involved in all of them thus far.

There are no further details on the project just yet, but no doubt we will be hearing a lot more about it in the near future.

