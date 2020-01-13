2020 Oscars: Joker leads with 11 nominations – Full list revealed

We’ve had the slightly cooler kids from the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs giving out their prizes, but now it’s time for the grandaddy of the movie awards shows to do its thing. The 92nd Academy Awards AKA the 2020 Oscars will be taking place in just under a month and now we know which films and actors will be duking it out for those small golden sword-wielding men as the nominations have just been revealed.
And it appears that a clown sowing pure chaos was the order of the day as Todd Phillip’s Joker grabbed an impressive 11 nominations haul, including Best Picture and Best Director! As expected Joaquin Phoenix landed a Best Actor nod for Joker and is undoubtedly the one to beat, but Joker also found itself featuring in a number of technical categories that it never really featured in with other awards shows.
Following closely on Joker’s heels we have a movie about Tinsel Town’s golden years, another featuring several actors old enough to have been in those golden years, and the last one digging deep into the trenches of World War I as Scorsese’s The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, and Sam Mendes’ 1917 were tied with 10 nominations apiece including all the major categories. This trilogy of films has dominated the awards discussion up until now so this comes as no surprise. The other film that has been drawing all the headlines has been Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite and the Korean masterpiece wasn’t left out in the cold as it has earned six nominations.
In a surprise move, based on the lack of other awards love they received, Ford v Ferrari and Jojo Rabbit also earned Best Picture nods. Also among that list? Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, though the young filmmaker didn’t make the cut for Best Director, which is sure to get heated responses due to the Academy’s historic lack of diversity in this regard.
There were more plot twists as Rocketman’s Taron Egerton got snubbed hard in the Best Actor category despite walking away with gold a week ago at the Golden Globes. In a suprise that’s a lot that’s a lot more pleasant, the Best Actress category saw Scarlett Johansson getting nominated for Marriage Story… while she’s also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit. She’s only the twelfth actor in history to land a double nomination in the same year. Cynthia Eviro and her Harriet Tubman biopic, Harriet, also got some love even though it barely earned a mention in other shows.
Oh and by the way, you now need to refer to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as “four-time Oscar nominee Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Yes, you read that right. Full list below:
- BEST PICTURE
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
- BEST DIRECTOR
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Sam Mendes – 1917
Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
- BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
- BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neihborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
- BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
1917 – Sam Mendes, Kristy Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won
- BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman – Steven Zaillan
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
- BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold
I Lost My Body – Jeremy Clapin, Marc Du Pontavice
Klaus – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, Marisa Roman
Missing Link – Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight
Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera
- BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Corpus Christi – Poland
Honeyland – North Macedonia
Les Miserables – France
Pain and Glory – Spain
Parasite – South Korea
- BEST DOCUMENTARY – FEATURE
American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert
The Cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, Sigrid Dyekjær
The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, Tiago Pavan
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Honeyland – Ljubu Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, Atanas Georgiev
- BEST DOCUMENTARY – SHORT SUBJECT
In the Absence – Yi Seung-June, Gary Byung-Seok Kam
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva
Life Overtakes Me – John Haptas, Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman – Smriti Mundhra, Sami Khan
Walk Run Cha-Cha – Laura Mix, Colette Sandstedt
- BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Brotherhood – Maryam Joobeur, Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat, Damien Megherbi
The Neighbor’s Window – Marshall Curry
Saria – Bryan Buckley, Matt Lefebvre
A Sister – Delphine Girard
- BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashkeeva
Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry, Karen Rupert Toliver
Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan, Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorable – Bruno Collet, Jean-Francoise Le Corre
Sister – Siqi Song
- BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
1917 – Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
- BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4 (Randy Newman)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)
“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough (Diane Warren)
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez)
“Stand Up” – Harriet (Joshua Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo
- BEST SOUND EDITING
Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester
Joker – Alan Robert Murray
1917 – Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Wylie Statemen
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood, David Accord
- BEST SOUND MIXING
Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano
Ford v Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco, Steven Morrow
Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Tod Maitland
1917 – Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, Mark Ulano
- BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
- BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
1917 – Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Robert Richardson
- BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
- BEST COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman – Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker – Mark Bridges
Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
- BEST FILM EDITING
Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Parasite – Yang Jinmo
- BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The 92nd Oscars will take place on 9 February at 5PM PST (so around 3am on Monday 10 February in SA time) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Much like last year’s event after the snafu with Kevin Hart, this year’s show will not have a host.
Last Updated: January 13, 2020