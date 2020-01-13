Home Entertainment 2020 Oscars: Joker leads with 11 nominations – Full list revealed

By Kervyn Cloete
Posted on January 13, 2020
We’ve had the slightly cooler kids from the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs giving out their prizes, but now it’s time for the grandaddy of the movie awards shows to do its thing. The 92nd Academy Awards AKA the 2020 Oscars will be taking place in just under a month and now we know which films and actors will be duking it out for those small golden sword-wielding men as the nominations have just been revealed.

And it appears that a clown sowing pure chaos was the order of the day as Todd Phillip’s Joker grabbed an impressive 11 nominations haul, including Best Picture and Best Director! As expected Joaquin Phoenix landed a Best Actor nod for Joker and is undoubtedly the one to beat, but Joker also found itself featuring in a number of technical categories that it never really featured in with other awards shows.

Following closely on Joker’s heels we have a movie about Tinsel Town’s golden years, another featuring several actors old enough to have been in those golden years, and the last one digging deep into the trenches of World War I as Scorsese’s The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, and Sam Mendes’ 1917 were tied with 10 nominations apiece including all the major categories. This trilogy of films has dominated the awards discussion up until now so this comes as no surprise. The other film that has been drawing all the headlines has been Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite and the Korean masterpiece wasn’t left out in the cold as it has earned six nominations.

In a surprise move, based on the lack of other awards love they received, Ford v Ferrari and Jojo Rabbit also earned Best Picture nods. Also among that list? Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, though the young filmmaker didn’t make the cut for Best Director, which is sure to get heated responses due to the Academy’s historic lack of diversity in this regard.

There were more plot twists as Rocketman’s Taron Egerton got snubbed hard in the Best Actor category despite walking away with gold a week ago at the Golden Globes. In a suprise that’s a lot that’s a lot more pleasant, the Best Actress category saw Scarlett Johansson getting nominated for Marriage Story… while she’s also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit. She’s only the twelfth actor in history to land a double nomination in the same year. Cynthia Eviro and her Harriet Tubman biopic, Harriet, also got some love even though it barely earned a mention in other shows.

Oh and by the way, you now need to refer to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as “four-time Oscar nominee Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Yes, you read that right. Full list below:

  • BEST PICTURE
    Ford v Ferrari
    The Irishman
    Jojo Rabbit
    Joker
    Little Women
    Marriage Story
    1917
    Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
    Parasite
  • BEST DIRECTOR
    Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
    Sam Mendes – 1917
    Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite
    Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
    Todd Phillips – Joker
  • BEST ACTOR
    Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
    Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
    Adam Driver – Marriage Story
    Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
    Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
  • BEST ACTRESS
    Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
    Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
    Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
    Charlize Theron – Bombshell
    Renee Zellweger – Judy
  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
    Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neihborhood
    Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
    Al Pacino – The Irishman
    Joe Pesci – The Irishman
    Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
    Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
    Laura Dern – Marriage Story
    Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
    Florence Pugh – Little Women
    Margot Robbie – Bombshell
  • BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
    Knives Out – Rian Johnson
    Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
    1917 – Sam Mendes, Kristy Wilson-Cairns
    Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
    Parasite – Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won
  • BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
    The Irishman – Steven Zaillan
    Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
    Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
    Little Women – Greta Gerwig
    The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
  • BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold
    I Lost My Body – Jeremy Clapin, Marc Du Pontavice
    Klaus – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, Marisa Roman
    Missing Link – Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight
    Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera
  • BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
    Corpus Christi – Poland
    Honeyland – North Macedonia
    Les Miserables – France
    Pain and Glory – Spain
    Parasite – South Korea
  • BEST DOCUMENTARY – FEATURE
    American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert
    The Cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, Sigrid Dyekjær
    The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, Tiago Pavan
    For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
    Honeyland – Ljubu Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, Atanas Georgiev
  • BEST DOCUMENTARY – SHORT SUBJECT
    In the Absence – Yi Seung-June, Gary Byung-Seok Kam
    Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva
    Life Overtakes Me – John Haptas, Kristine Samuelson
    St. Louis Superman – Smriti Mundhra, Sami Khan
    Walk Run Cha-Cha – Laura Mix, Colette Sandstedt
  • BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
    Brotherhood – Maryam Joobeur, Maria Gracia Turgeon
    Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat, Damien Megherbi
    The Neighbor’s Window – Marshall Curry
    Saria – Bryan Buckley, Matt Lefebvre
    A Sister – Delphine Girard
  • BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
    Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashkeeva
    Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry, Karen Rupert Toliver
    Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan, Kathryn Hendrickson
    Memorable – Bruno Collet, Jean-Francoise Le Corre
    Sister – Siqi Song
  • BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
    Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
    Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
    Marriage Story – Randy Newman
    1917 – Thomas Newman
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
  • BEST ORIGINAL SONG
    “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4 (Randy Newman)
    “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)
    “I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough (Diane Warren)
    “Into the Unknown” – Frozen II (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez)
    “Stand Up” – Harriet (Joshua Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo
  • BEST SOUND EDITING
    Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester
    Joker – Alan Robert Murray
    1917 – Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate
    Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Wylie Statemen
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood, David Accord
  • BEST SOUND MIXING
    Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano
    Ford v Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco, Steven Morrow
    Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Tod Maitland
    1917 – Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
    Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, Mark Ulano
  • BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
    The Irishman
    Jojo Rabbit
    1917
    Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
    Parasite
  • BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
    The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
    Joker – Lawrence Sher
    The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
    1917 – Roger Deakins
    Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Robert Richardson
  • BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
    Bombshell
    Joker
    Judy
    Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
    1917
  • BEST COSTUME DESIGN
    The Irishman – Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
    Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
    Joker – Mark Bridges
    Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
    Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
  • BEST FILM EDITING
    Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker
    The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
    Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
    Joker – Jeff Groth
    Parasite – Yang Jinmo
  • BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
    Avengers: Endgame
    The Irishman
    The Lion King
    1917
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The 92nd Oscars will take place on 9 February at 5PM PST (so around 3am on Monday 10 February in SA time) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Much like last year’s event after the snafu with Kevin Hart, this year’s show will not have a host.

Last Updated: January 13, 2020

