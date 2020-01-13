2020 Oscars: Joker leads with 11 nominations – Full list revealed

We’ve had the slightly cooler kids from the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs giving out their prizes, but now it’s time for the grandaddy of the movie awards shows to do its thing. The 92nd Academy Awards AKA the 2020 Oscars will be taking place in just under a month and now we know which films and actors will be duking it out for those small golden sword-wielding men as the nominations have just been revealed.

And it appears that a clown sowing pure chaos was the order of the day as Todd Phillip’s Joker grabbed an impressive 11 nominations haul, including Best Picture and Best Director! As expected Joaquin Phoenix landed a Best Actor nod for Joker and is undoubtedly the one to beat, but Joker also found itself featuring in a number of technical categories that it never really featured in with other awards shows.

Following closely on Joker’s heels we have a movie about Tinsel Town’s golden years, another featuring several actors old enough to have been in those golden years, and the last one digging deep into the trenches of World War I as Scorsese’s The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, and Sam Mendes’ 1917 were tied with 10 nominations apiece including all the major categories. This trilogy of films has dominated the awards discussion up until now so this comes as no surprise. The other film that has been drawing all the headlines has been Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite and the Korean masterpiece wasn’t left out in the cold as it has earned six nominations.

In a surprise move, based on the lack of other awards love they received, Ford v Ferrari and Jojo Rabbit also earned Best Picture nods. Also among that list? Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, though the young filmmaker didn’t make the cut for Best Director, which is sure to get heated responses due to the Academy’s historic lack of diversity in this regard.

There were more plot twists as Rocketman’s Taron Egerton got snubbed hard in the Best Actor category despite walking away with gold a week ago at the Golden Globes. In a suprise that’s a lot that’s a lot more pleasant, the Best Actress category saw Scarlett Johansson getting nominated for Marriage Story… while she’s also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit. She’s only the twelfth actor in history to land a double nomination in the same year. Cynthia Eviro and her Harriet Tubman biopic, Harriet, also got some love even though it barely earned a mention in other shows.

Oh and by the way, you now need to refer to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as “four-time Oscar nominee Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Yes, you read that right. Full list below:

BEST PICTURE

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Sam Mendes – 1917

Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neihborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

1917 – Sam Mendes, Kristy Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman – Steven Zaillan

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold

I Lost My Body – Jeremy Clapin, Marc Du Pontavice

Klaus – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, Marisa Roman

Missing Link – Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight

Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi – Poland

Honeyland – North Macedonia

Les Miserables – France

Pain and Glory – Spain

Parasite – South Korea

BEST DOCUMENTARY – FEATURE

American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert

The Cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, Sigrid Dyekjær

The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, Tiago Pavan

For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Honeyland – Ljubu Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, Atanas Georgiev

BEST DOCUMENTARY – SHORT SUBJECT

In the Absence – Yi Seung-June, Gary Byung-Seok Kam

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

Life Overtakes Me – John Haptas, Kristine Samuelson

St. Louis Superman – Smriti Mundhra, Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha – Laura Mix, Colette Sandstedt

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Brotherhood – Maryam Joobeur, Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat, Damien Megherbi

The Neighbor’s Window – Marshall Curry

Saria – Bryan Buckley, Matt Lefebvre

A Sister – Delphine Girard

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashkeeva

Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry, Karen Rupert Toliver

Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan, Kathryn Hendrickson

Memorable – Bruno Collet, Jean-Francoise Le Corre

Sister – Siqi Song

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

1917 – Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4 (Randy Newman)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough (Diane Warren)

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez)

“Stand Up” – Harriet (Joshua Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo

BEST SOUND EDITING

Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester

Joker – Alan Robert Murray

1917 – Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Wylie Statemen

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood, David Accord

BEST SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano

Ford v Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco, Steven Morrow

Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Tod Maitland

1917 – Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, Mark Ulano

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

1917 – Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Robert Richardson

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman – Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker – Mark Bridges

Little Women – Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

BEST FILM EDITING

Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Parasite – Yang Jinmo

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The 92nd Oscars will take place on 9 February at 5PM PST (so around 3am on Monday 10 February in SA time) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Much like last year’s event after the snafu with Kevin Hart, this year’s show will not have a host.

