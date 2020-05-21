Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa teaming up for a vampire scam movie

Vampire movies can often be like the zombie genre. Lots of ideas filled with great premises, but most movies end up extremely generic and underwhelming. Maybe a new Van Helsing movie can make good on its source material as Legendary has announced that it is making a new film based on the legendary vampire hunter, titled Good bad & Undead. Max Barbakow will direct, with Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa starring.

Those last two names alone should be enough to get attention as not only have both worked together on HBO’s Game of Thrones, but both men are exceptional actors who are arguably at the top of their game and popularity. Bringing the two together again should be something that ends up quite entertaining, even more so considering the premise behind this film.

Based on an original idea by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, Good Bad & Undead will see Dinklage play Van Helsing, last in a long line of vampire hunters. He develops an uneasy partnership with a vampire (played by Momoa) who has taken a vow never to kill again. Together they try to run a scam from town to town, where Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the vampire for money. But when a massive bounty is put on the vampire’s head, everything in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic is now after them.

Van Helsing might be a familiar character to many, but this is definitely a very different type of vampire movie that sounds a lot more like Midnight Run than what you would expect from the character. Especially the almost against-type casting of Dinklage as Bram Stoker’s vampire slayer who has been played onscreen before by the likes of Hugh Jackman, Peter Cushing, Anthony Hopkins, and Mel Brooks. With the potential for some great vampire action along with the great on-screen chemistry that Dinklage and Mamoa offer, this certainly makes for a movie to get excited about.

