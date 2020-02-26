Prepare for Dominion as Jurassic World 3 gets an official title

When it comes to referring to the forthcoming third Jurassic World movie, it look like we won’t be calling it Jurassic World 3. Shooting for the upcoming film commenced yesterday and writer/director Colin Trevorrow – who is returning to helm the third film in the Jurassic World franchise, five years after he revitalized the Jurassic Park franchise for modern audience – revealed the official full title as Jurassic World: Dominion!

Jurassic World 3 receiving a different name is not really much of a surprise considering they did the same thing to the previous film, calling it Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. What is in a name though and does it tell us anything about what we can expect from the film? Well, considering the finale of the last film had the dinosaurs escape to the mainland and begin living a life amongst humans, its likely something to do with humans trying to regain control of the world they now run the risk of losing out to, something seemingly confirmed by another tweet by star Chris Pratt:

Day 1 of 100



JURASSIC WORLD

do·min·ion /dəˈminyən/



1. sovereignty or control.

"man's attempt to establish dominion over nature”#JurassicWorldDominion



Hold onto your butts. https://t.co/bWqK79ks8T February 25, 2020

The film is certainly setting itself up to be an epic showdown between man and dinosaur with many characters from the original Jurassic Park films in the 90s also returning, tying all of the previous films together. Whether it will end in man securing the final victory over dinosaurs through extermination or conceivably finding some way to live together, remains to be seen. Expect room for possible sequels though, no matter how the film will end.

Not many dinosaurs survived the tragic events around Isla Nublar, but given their gigantic scale and opportunity to roam the world more freely, it’s likely that we could see many more dinosaurs on screen than we have ever seen before. This may include some silly mutated versions that the US military likes to somehow keep messing around with because they believe dinosaurs make good weapons too… Come to think of it, I hope the dinosaurs win when this movie eventually gets released on June 11th, 2021. I don’t think we’re the good guys after all.

