Ralph Macchio: Cobra Kai writers have “six seasons in their head”

“COBRA KAI NEVER DIES!” Well, at least not for a couple more seasons. The Karate Kid revival has been a gigantic success ever since it made the move from Youtube Premium to Netflix, crane kicking all the doubters in the face as it told the story of now grown-up rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Billy Zabka) but from the unexpected point-of-view of the latter. Before the highly-anticipated third season hit Netflix last week (dropping a week earlier than expected as a nice gesture to fans), the streaming service had already renewed the show for a fourth season. But that’s not where the story of Cobra Kai will end if the creators have anything to say about it.

Speaking to Lad Bible, the original Karate Kid himself Macchio revealed that creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg have mapped out the story for Cobra Kai for another two seasons on top of what has already been announced.

We’re more than thinking about season four – we start work on it in a few weeks. And beyond. The show has a long way to go and we’re really having fun with it. The writers have always felt they had six seasons in their head, where the story arcs can go. So that should all land when the time is right.

Of course, Cobra Kai could stick around for longer than six seasons. With the way the show’s popularity has just boomed and reviews for season three being even better than season two, it’s not too far-fetched to think that Netflix won’t want to give up on a good thing. However, there’s something to be said for just wrapping things up as well.

You don’t want to overstay your welcome, but the fans are having fun and there’s more story there. As long as we’re allowed to keep doing it, Billy and I are in.

I’ve really enjoyed Cobra Kai thus far. I’m going to get stuck into season three later today, as the last season ended on one hell of a high note (or very low note for some characters) and can’t wait to see how things turn out.

Last Updated: