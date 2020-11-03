Home Entertainment Red Notice: First look at Netflix heist thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot

Red Notice: First look at Netflix heist thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot

By Kervyn Cloete
Posted on 4 hours ago
4 min read
5
Red Notice: First look at Netflix heist thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot 3

2020 has not been a good year for movies. Okay, it’s been a shockingly terrible and tragic year for just about everything, but out of the various forms of entertainment that we may have used to distract us from the apocalypse outside our windows, movies really got shafted. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic so many productions had to be halted or delayed to indeterminate dates in the future. But there have been a few lucky titles that have managed to find ways through the pandemic. One of those is Red Notice, the highly anticipated Netflix production which has now wrapped production. And we know this thanks to its hugely popular stars sharing our first behind-the-scenes look at the film.

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Dodgeball, Skyscraper, Central Intelligence), Red Notice stars the powerhouse trio of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, easily three of the most popular actors on the planet at the moment. The film is described as “a globe-trotting, action-comedy heist thriller” and sees Johnson as an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the most-wanted art thief in the world, played by Gadot. But mixed up with both is the world’s greatest con-man, played by Reynolds. And a “red notice”, in case you were wondering, is the highest level of Interpol ranking for wanted criminals.

Red Notice: First look at Netflix heist thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot 4

While the film’s production shut down in March, it was able to resume filming in September thanks to really strict safety protocols that basically isolated the entire cast and crew for the entire duration of the production. And yesterday, filming finally wrapped, with Reynolds and Gadot both taking to Instagram to reflect on the sacrifices needed to get this film done and share pics from the production.

View this post on Instagram

There haven’t been a lot of movies lately. I miss them. Yesterday was my final day on #RedNotice. We started this film 10 months ago. We stopped in March with no idea when or if we’d go back. With the help of so many whip-smart health and safety workers, Netflix found a way to get us back to work. My hat is OFF to this crew. I can’t emphasize their grit enough. Over 300 souls living in a sequestered bubble to make this a reality. They went to work under the most intense circumstances every day. That sacrifice is not only theirs, but it also belongs to their family, friends and loved ones who haven’t seen them in months. Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear masks. And visors. And have cotton swabs shoved up their noses every day. #RedNotice @netflix 📷: @masistills @hhgarcia41

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

View this post on Instagram

Movies really make ya feel like a kid again. Thank you @therock for including me on the journey and carrying me on your broad, generous and expansive shoulders. I think I’ll stay here a while. @sevenbucksprod #RedNotice

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

View this post on Instagram

Now that I’m back home I’ve had time to reflect on the past couple of months shooting #RedNotice. In order to get back to work during the pandemic, came with a lot of sacrifices especially from our amazing crew. We had to be sequestered 24/7 and only go to and from set. The crew had to be away from their families for several months and they worked their butts off so we can all deliver the best movie possible while keeping everyone safe. I’m always aware of the fact that things are impactful and special only when there’s a collective force behind it. This one was for sure that. Thank you so much RedNotice crew. Thank you @rawsonthurber and my amazing co stars @therock and @vancityreynolds Can’t wait for all of you to see the movie!!!! It’s so damn good💃🏻 #ittakesavillage #RedNotice @sevenbucksprod @netflix 📸@masistills & @hhgarcia41

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

Thurber is a filmmaker who can definitely deliver on entertaining spectacle and he certainly has more than enough charisma and star power in his three leads to knock this one out of the park. So based on that alone, I’m already hyped to check out Red Notice. Unfortunately, we don’t quite know when that will be. The film was originally produced by Universal for November 2020 release, but then the pandemic hit and it was sold to Netflix who has yet to reveal a new release date. I would be guessing sometime around February or March 2021, but with the way this year is going, who can say for sure?

Last Updated: November 3, 2020

Check Also

Heath Ledger was going to direct The Queen’s Gambit as a feature film before his death

The Queen's Gambit is currently one of Netflix's big breakouts as the limited series tells…