Red Notice: First look at Netflix heist thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot

2020 has not been a good year for movies. Okay, it’s been a shockingly terrible and tragic year for just about everything, but out of the various forms of entertainment that we may have used to distract us from the apocalypse outside our windows, movies really got shafted. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic so many productions had to be halted or delayed to indeterminate dates in the future. But there have been a few lucky titles that have managed to find ways through the pandemic. One of those is Red Notice, the highly anticipated Netflix production which has now wrapped production. And we know this thanks to its hugely popular stars sharing our first behind-the-scenes look at the film.

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Dodgeball, Skyscraper, Central Intelligence), Red Notice stars the powerhouse trio of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, easily three of the most popular actors on the planet at the moment. The film is described as “a globe-trotting, action-comedy heist thriller” and sees Johnson as an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the most-wanted art thief in the world, played by Gadot. But mixed up with both is the world’s greatest con-man, played by Reynolds. And a “red notice”, in case you were wondering, is the highest level of Interpol ranking for wanted criminals.

While the film’s production shut down in March, it was able to resume filming in September thanks to really strict safety protocols that basically isolated the entire cast and crew for the entire duration of the production. And yesterday, filming finally wrapped, with Reynolds and Gadot both taking to Instagram to reflect on the sacrifices needed to get this film done and share pics from the production.

Thurber is a filmmaker who can definitely deliver on entertaining spectacle and he certainly has more than enough charisma and star power in his three leads to knock this one out of the park. So based on that alone, I’m already hyped to check out Red Notice. Unfortunately, we don’t quite know when that will be. The film was originally produced by Universal for November 2020 release, but then the pandemic hit and it was sold to Netflix who has yet to reveal a new release date. I would be guessing sometime around February or March 2021, but with the way this year is going, who can say for sure?

