Red Sonja movie casts Hannah John-Kamen as its sword-wielding lead

After spending many years in development, it looks like we finally have our Red Sonja. This comes as The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Hannah John-Kamen has been tapped to play the title role of the popular sword and sorcery comic book character created by Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith.

There had been a lot of casting hype around the character – who first made a live-action appearance back in 1985 – with the likes of Rose McGowan and Amber Heard being attached to play the titular character at one point during its lengthy stay in development hell.

For John-Kamen, it’s perhaps a welcome change and although the actress has starred in several big movies like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Ready Player One, Ant-Man and the Wasp and even the upcoming Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, she has largely been in supporting roles.

Red Sonja first appeared in Marvel Comics back in 1972, as a heroine who could go toe-to-toe with the mighty Conan the Barbarian. While the character is no longer with Marvel, Red Sonja comics are still being published through Dynamite Entertainment and the character remains popular after all these years. Director Joey Soloway will aims to capture a lot of the essence that makes the character so popular with fans, in an effort to try and make this yet another successful comic book film franchise.

