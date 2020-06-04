Ridley Scott says his next Alien film would’ve addressed some of the many unanswered mysteries

If you speak to many sci-fi fans, they will tell you how Ridley Scott’s Alien is one of the most important films in its genre. The sci-fi horror broke new ground with its remarkable tension and introduced the world to one of the scariest monsters of all time, the Xenomorph. When speaking of the franchise at large, many fans will also tell you of the inevitable disappointment it has become and how, despite the first few films in the series being exceptional, most of the sequels have never been able to build upon what the original movie offered. Which essentially means that there are far more bad Alien movies than good ones.

Despite all this, fans still have a lot of love for the franchise. Most of the blame on the deteriorating quality of Alien films was initially directed at 20th Century Fox itself, with almost each new movie being helmed by a different director with a different vision. It was hoped though that when Scott made the decision to return to the franchise, that Alien would return to its horror roots. Only that never happened with the two prequels made so far as Prometheus and Alien: Covenant are arguably some of the dumbest entries in the franchise.

It appears Ridley Scott believes there is a lot of sense behind all the confusing plot holes and seeming breaks from the established mythology, as the director had big plans for what would have been his next film, Alien: Awakening. As revealed in an interview with the LA Times, Scott planned to finally answer some of those lingering questions that Alien: Covenant had left behind:

I still think there’s a lot of mileage in Alien, but I think you’ll have to now re-evolve. What I always thought when I was making the first one [was] why would a creature like this be made and why was it traveling in what I always thought was a kind of war-craft, which was carrying a cargo of these eggs. What was the purpose of the vehicle and what was the purpose of the eggs? That’s the thing to question – who, why, and for what purpose is the next idea, I think.

Alien: Covenant certainly did end with a few head-scratchers and so hopefully there is some way to tie everything up again. If Scott ever gets the chance to do so that is, because not only was the last Alien film a bit of a box office disappointment but it also arrived just before 20th Century Fox was acquired by Disney. The new owners of Alien have yet to reveal any plans for the franchise and it wouldn’t be surprising if Disney decides to do things differently with the Aliens property. Especially considering that they have a better track record when doing things their way.

It would be nice for fans to get a proper Alien movie again. However, with that seems unlikely, perhaps the future for the franchise lies elsewhere in TV or a video game format before Disney will launch the inevitable reboot and try and pretend that those other movies didn’t happen.

Last Updated: