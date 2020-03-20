Rumour: Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock to appear in Spider-Man 3

The news this week – even the entertainment news – has been dominated by Covid-19, and understandably so as the global pandemic sends countries in lockdown prompting plenty of gloom and doom. So here’s a rumour that might brighten up your day.

Based on how Spider-Man: Far From Home ended, with [SPOILER ALERT] Tom Holland’s Peter Parker not just outed as the masked hero but also falsely accused of killing Mysterio, many fans figured that in the upcoming sequel, Spidey would need a lawyer. And with Marvel already announcing a She-Hulk series on Disney+, it was safe to assume that this may be a way to introduce titular lawyer Jennifer Walters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But we’re forgetting that Marvel has another famous lawyer that will be in need of some work soon. And speaking on his Fatman Beyond podcast, Kevin Smith indicated that he’s heard a rumour about how that’s going to play out.

I heard another piece of good f**kn’ news. Did You hear that Spider-Man, the new Spider-Man movie, gonna have a lawyer in it? Charlie Cox, they’re bringing in as Matt Murdock. That’s been the rumor online and they say that’s like the one that like Marvel’s like, ‘god damn it how did that get out?’

Ever since Disney chose to not renew its deal with Netflix to produce more Marvel shows, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear what Disney’s plans for The Defenders will be. And for none more so than Cox’s Matt Murdock aka Daredevil, who was by far the standout of the bunch and a perfect fit to make the transition to the big screen world of the MCU. Due to the nature of its contract with Netflix though, Disney was not allowed to use any of these Marvel characters – Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist – for two years after their last appearance on Netflix. For Daredevil, that deadline is 19 October 2020 which is two years after the brilliant third season of the show (arguably the best season of any of these shows) wrapped up.

With Spider-Man 3 currently pencilled in for a July 2021 release (which will more than likely be pushed back thanks to Covid-19) that leaves plenty of time to get Cox involved, especially if he’s just going to be in his civilian garb as the blind lawyer. And it’s potentially not just Cox though, as this also means that Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, arguably Marvel’s best on-screen villain ever, is fair game for the MCU.

Both Daredevil and Kingpin have made perennial appearances in Spider-Man comics due to their proximity in New York, with Peter Parker once even pretending to be Daredevil to help Matt Murdock hide his secret identity. The three have a very intertwined history that would be perfect to replicate on-screen. Plus, I just want to see Kingpin throw down against the rest of the Avengers as well. Ooh!

Of course, this is all still just a rumour and a second-hand one at that, but it does come from Smith who has quite the history with Daredevil having written one of the character’s most iconic runs, some of which was adapted in the Netflix series. Plus, this just makes so much sense that it’s got me pretty hopeful. And I think we could all use a bit of hope right now.

