Rumour: Disney possibly in talks to spinoff Solo as a TV series for Disney+

After the disappointing box office returns from Solo: A Star Wars Story, it was understandable that Disney and Lucasfilm were a little apprehensive about releasing more Star Wars films on an annual schedule. Especially with fans used to only getting movies from that galaxy every few years, easily feeling some form of fatigue along the way. I wasn’t feeling any fatigue or disappointment with that spin-off though. I loved Solo and thought it was a wonderful throwback to the Western feel of the first Star Wars film, with plenty of great action and characters to boot. I personally would’ve loved to have seen more of young Solo, especially with the movie clearly setting itself up for sequels with its cliffhanger of an ending.

While Disney has definitely ruled out any future Solo movies and is focusing on new characters instead, a new report from Cinelinx’s Jordan Maison on Twitter claims that the studio is contemplating possibly spinning-off the Solo movie into a TV series for Disney+. What that looks like though is not clear and whether it’s an opportunity to see Alden Ehrenreich star as the young Han Solo once again or if this rumoured project focuses on some of the other characters and their storylines, remains to be seen.

FWIW, I'd heard of a couple Disney Plus series being developed to focus on various characters in #Solo. Haven't heard any updates since the start of this year, however, so not sure if those are still being worked on, or ever got beyond the "idea stage." — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) July 14, 2020

Ultimately though, this is all just rumours at present and I would take this news with a huge dose of Bantha poodoo. Given the vastness of the Star Wars world though, it’s not surprising that the studio might at least be considering looking at some f the characters from the film. Whether they actually will make anything of it or even if the cast is keen for it though, is something I’m less sure of.

If Disney does go ahead with any spin-offs, I’d be keen to see more of Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian or the further adventures of Qi’ra working with Maul and Han taking his first job for Jabba the Hutt. Though at the same time I’m sure many fans would probably just prefer something new and not the same characters appearing all over again.

Would you be excited to see a TV series spin-off from the Solo movie, or do you sit with the camp that believes they should just leave the original characters well alone?

