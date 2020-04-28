Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy to work on a new time-travel film

Their previous collaboration might not have even been released yet, but it appears that Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy are ready to work together again on another sci-fi project. The pair have recently collaborated on the film Free Guy, which sees Reynolds star as a video game character named Guy who realises he is stuck inside a video game and tries to find his way out of it. The action-comedy was due for in July but thanks to Covid-19 has been pushed back to December this year and possibly next year depending on how release schedules continue to change regularly.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the two have signed on to work on a new project together, in an as-yet-unnamed movie for Skydance which will feature time travel. The story, which is being written by Jonathan Trooper, sees Reynolds’ character travelling back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self and encountering his own deceased father along the way.

The pair have packed schedules and so it will be interesting to see how they find the time to make this new film happen. Mind you, both schedules have probably been so disrupted over the past few months that perhaps gaps have opened up for it to make this film possible. Or it’s one of those partnerships that just seems to work and so both will do whatever they can to make this film happen.

Time travel can be a messy topic to work with in movies, but with the duo both having strong comedic backgrounds, I doubt this film will try and take that itself or its scientific subject matter too seriously and could make for a film that ends up being quite a blast to watch.

