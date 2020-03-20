Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s Shaun of the Dead remake reminds you not to panic

With the way the world is at the moment, it’s hard not to compare it to a future zombie apocalypse. After all, with many cities around the world in lockdown with only a few people roaming the streets, you could be easily confused for thinking we’re already in one. Now is not the time to panic though and to remind us of this, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have created a short video that is a recreation of one of the iconic scenes from the cult classic zombie film Shaun of the Dead, to update us with some useful advice about social distancing.

The 2004 low-budget horror-comedy directed by Edgar Wright, was a massive hit and helped launch the careers of Wright, Pegg, and Frost. It’s one of the more popular zombie films out there and one that people have been clamouring for a sequel to ever since. And while that may never happen (though maybe a new Corona version could be in the works) we at least now have a chance to see one of those scenes again in a similar comedic style with an older Pegg and Frost as they try and stay safe in isolation during this time:

It’s all good for a laugh and a great piece of nostalgia for fans of the movie too. It will also hopefully encourage a few more people to behave responsibly during this time and be a lot more aware of how to stay isolated for as much as possible. Or, you know, people can just watch the news and realise it for themselves.

