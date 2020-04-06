Snowpiercer TV series gets intense new trailer and earlier release date

Last week we got the news that the upcoming third season of Killing Eve has had its release date bumped up by a few weeks. With so many movies being massively delayed, it makes sense that offerings on the small screen will step into the gap to offer diversionary entertainment in these sombre times. And now another hotly anticipated TV series is also being moved forward as TNT’s adaptation of Snowpiercer will be releasing two weeks earlier than originally planned on 17 May.

Orphan Black creator Graeme Manson is adapting Bong Joon-Ho’s masterpiece 2013 sci-film for the small screen, which was in turn adapted from the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige. Like the movie, the series is set in a dystopian post-apocalyptic future where a meteorological experiment gone wrong has left the world in a new ice age that has decimated humanity. The only holdout of survivors is a lengthy train permanently circumnavigating the globe, in which a strict caste system of existence has developed.

All of Bong’s questions and criticisms of social classism, welfare, wealthy opulence and more will all be in the series, which features a bumper cast led by Grammy and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs and Oscar-winner Jennifer Connelly. And to announce the show’s brand new release date, TNT has dropped an intense new trailer. Check it out below.

Snowpiercer was renewed for a second season before production on the first had even wrapped, and it’s reported that the sophomore season is also almost completed already. So the current worldwide pandemic won’t have too much of an impact on the show’s future.

Snowpiercer also stars Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Jaylin Fletcher. Here’s the official synopsis:

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series and film from Oscar® winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

