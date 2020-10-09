The revolution has just begun! Watch the new trailer for Snowpiercer season 2

Snowpiercer was a masterpiece. I am, of course, referring to Bong Joon Ho’s 2013 dystopian sci-fi feature film that featured Chris Evans in his most un-Captain America role ever. And with that film being as highly regarded as it, I expected TNT’s TV series adaptation/prequel to be nothing more than a pale copy. Thing is, while Snowpiercer The TV Series doesn’t reach the lofty levels of its precursor, its first season still made for some damn thrilling viewing as we followed the titular train as it endlessly circled the frozen wasteland of a post-apocalyptic Earth, keeping alive the last remaining dregs of humanity who have devolved into a brutal class system based on your seat on the train.

And that season ended on one hell of a bang after “tailie” revolutionary leader Layton (Daveen Diggs) managed to take control of Snowpiercer with the surprising help of the train’s designer/commander Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly)… only for Snowpiercer to be boarded and taken over by another train (more humans!) led by Mr Wilford, the great absentee leader that Melanie had pretended to be all along. And as we see in the new trailer for season two of Snowpiercer, Mr Wilford (Sean Bean) is none too happy about the people who have been using his name, or these uppity third-class citizens who clearly don’t know their place!

That trailer dropped last night during a virtual panel held for New York Comic-Con, which included the cast teasing what’s to come. Bean spoke more about what we can expect from the mysterious Mr. Wilford, who some first-class passengers have an almost messianic reverence for. Except, he’s no messiah.

He’s quite charming, but he’s not a very nice man, if you have to live with him or be in his presence. He’s a bit of a psychopath. I guess they’re quite charming, but they’re backstabbers. He’s that kind of character, and he’s not afraid of kind of displaying his cruelty because he thinks that’s clever and it’s for the greater good.

Bean’s Wilford wasn’t actually the person who announced the shocking arrival of that second train in the season one finale. No, that task fell to a creepily sombre little girl… who promptly announced herself to be the grown-up daughter who Melanie had been told had died years before. But the young Alexandra Cavill (Rowan Blanchard) is not here looking for touching mommy-daughter time as she’s 100% a product of Wilford’s twisted teachings. Blanchard spoke about her complex new addition to the show.

It fascinated me that she has always been like an adult her whole life, but there’s still this need because of so much stuff that wasn’t nurtured around her during her youth, for her mom, and this calling for her mom even though she has a lot of resentment towards her as well. The first scenes were kind of intense, but I think that Alex also wanted to be taken very seriously the second she encountered these other people who have kind of had a nicer life than her.

I’m pretty sure the people who eked out an existence in the tail, living in the dark, barely eating, would contest that “nicer life” opinion. Probably via the use of some makeshift axes. As one does during an apocalypse.

Snowpiercer season two is scheduled to kick off on TNT in the US on 25 January 2021. If the same distribution model as the last season holds, then we should see each episode on Netflix dropping one week later after its initial broadcast.

