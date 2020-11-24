Some secrets should stay buried in this trailer for Don’t Tell a Soul

Desperation can lead people to do some pretty crazy things, but in this upcoming thriller written and directed by Alex McAulay, things get pretty dark very quickly for two teenage brothers (Fionn Whitehead and Jack Dylan Grazer). Having stolen a large sum of money to help out their sick mother, the duo only to run into problems when they’re caught red-handed by a security guard (Riann Wilson).

Don’t Tell a Soul was initially meant to be released in April this year, but like with everything 2020 related, it got delayed and eventually made its debut at the Deauville Film Festival in September where it was well-received. The film now has a new release date of January 15, and a new trailer to go with that announcement.

Two thieving teenage brothers, stealing money to help their sick mom, match wits with a troubled security guard stuck at the bottom of a forgotten well.

It might be quite a simple thriller, but I like what I see in it. You can easily feel the strain that causes the predicament that the teenage boys find themselves in, along with the tension and mystery that prevails once things go a little dark. You feel for Wilson’s character as well, who really gets caught on the wrong side of this whole exchange. It looks like one of those taut and tight thrillers that hide a lot of secrets of its own and could be quite entertaining, even if only for a single viewing.

