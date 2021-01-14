Sony wants to start a PlayStation games cinematic universe

We know all the big movie studios want to get in on their own cinematic universe, and Sony is also ready to throw its controller into the ring. Rather than try to create one big interconnected movie universe, it wants to utilise its many PlayStation game properties as a base in which to expand further into the movie world.

Even though the majority of video game movie adaptations haven’t been very good, they remain a lucrative market in the movie world that has only grown over the past few years thanks to the success of films like Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog, which have started to prove that video game films can be both good and popular at the same time.

Sony believes that its many popular game properties certain have the ability to be more successful in both the movie and TV series market. PlayStation Productions did put out a Rachet and Clank movie in 2016, but now it wants to up the ante. There is already an Uncharted movie on its way, along with a Last of Us TV series coming to HBO Max but according to PlayStation head Jim Ryan, those are just the start of bigger plans for the company in this space, as he revealed at CES 2021:

[Uncharted and Last of Us] are just the beginning of the expansion of our storytelling into new media and even wider audiences. Sony is a creative entertainment company and entertainment has never been more important.

There is no doubt that the PlayStation brand has enough properties in it that should be able to attract wide interest into various different film and series projects, though I would imagine the big benefit Sony is hoping to et out oof this is to reach new audiences and likely get more people into playing some of their games.

With properties like God of War, Sly Cooper, Jax and Dexter or even last year’s Ghost of Tsushima, they certainly have the right source material to turn into successful movies and series. What PlayStation exclusives would you like to see get adapted?

