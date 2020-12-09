Spider-Man 3 reportedly bringing back Alfred Molina, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, and more!

Sony’s hit animated sensation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is, in my opinion, the best Spider-Man movie ever made. And it would appear that Sony now wants to recreate that success in live-action form with Marvel as several reports emerged last night that for the upcoming Sony/Marvel co-produced Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel starring Tom Holland, the studios are bringing back a huge list of actors who played key characters in past screen iterations of the franchise.

Earlier in the month, GWW reported that Alfred Molina had been spotted on the set of the still-untitled Spider-Man 3 and last night THR confirmed that the actor would be back to reprise his role as Otto Octavius AKA the villainous Doctor Octopus from the 2004 Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man 2, which saw Tobey Maguire as Spidey. That news would have already made the upcoming film a three-generational Spider-Man affair as earlier in the year, news broke that Jamie Foxx was somehow reprising his role as the villain Electro from the 2014 Marc Webb-directed The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Andrew Garfield had played Spider-Man in that reboot series before it was rebooted again for the current iteration with Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following on from THR’s big bomb though, Collider just dropped a whole bunch more as they (rather nonchalantly) reported that besides for Molina, Sony/Marvel was also bringing back… well, everyone!

According to Collider’s sources, Garfield has already come on board to reprise his version of Peter Parker, while a deal is being worked out with Maguire. Kirsten Dunst, who played love-interest Mary Jane Watson opposite Maguire in the original Raimi Spider-Man trilogy is apparently also a done deal. The Amazing Spider-Man films’ Emma Stone may also come back as Gwen Stacy, depending on her current pregnancy.

So what’s the deal with all the Peter Parkers, their girlfriends, and villains? Just cameo appearances or something meatier? Well, we don’t know for sure, but all clues seem to tell us that the next phase of the MCU will lean hard into the concept of a multiverse. Hell, the next Doctor Strange film is literally titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Spider-Man: Far From Home had already introduced the idea with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio but that had been a big red-herring cop-out. This appears to be the real thing.

It also lines up with what we’ve heard of the second co-production deal that Sony and Marvel had frantically signed after the original one fell apart, threatening to remove Holland from the MCU. The revised deal appears to have allowed Sony’s other movies adapted from Spider-Man properties, such as Venom, Morbius, and more, to all be set in the MCU as well, even if they’re just in one corner of it. With Into the Spider-Verse, with it’s many different Spider-Men/Women/Hams already part of the recently dubbed Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (yes, SPUMC), that means that technically all these past Spider-Man franchise are also fair game.

Of course, we could all be wrong about all of this. When Far From Home brought back J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, it was to play a completely different version of the loudmouthed newsman that he had played in Raimi’s movies. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Foxx has already said that his Electro won’t be blue this time around, implying it may not be the exact same Electro from TASM2. So maybe Molina will also be a new Doc Ock? But then what about Garfield, Maguire, Dunst, and Stone? How do they fit into it? We’ll have to wait and see.

