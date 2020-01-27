Steve Carrell hits the campaign trail in this new trailer for political comedy Irresistible

In case you’ve been living in a cocoon for the past hundred years, you’ve probably realised that politics has little to do with actually serving the population and more about stroking egos, power and public image. We like to believe that every once and then an honest person will come up and fight for the rights of people, but so often the focus on promoting one’s public image corrupts them and they end up just like all the other politicians before them.

This new comedy written and directed comedian Jon Stewart – who has turned to filmmaking after he left The Daily Show – really does seem to understand this principle as we see Steve Carell star as a Democrat political consultant who is determined to lead an outspoken US Marine (Chris Cooper) to a spot as mayor of a small, Republican strong community:

Well, that trailer was both incredibly funny and scary for imagining just how real – albeit exaggerated – it can be. Politics aside though, the movie looks like it will offer plenty of entertainment ad good laughs and is at backed by a solid cast that includes Chris Cooper, Rose Byrne, Natasha Lyonne, Will Sasso, CJ Wilson, Mackenzie Davis and Topher Grace.

The timing of the movie is ultimately fortuitous with the US soon about to be the focus on the next presidential election so expect this movie to possibly get more attention in the US if it turns out to be good. For the rest of the world who is less interested in politics, it will hopefully still hot home with its strong political message and decent laughs. Or be uncomfortably awkward and be just another in a line of disappointing campaign trail film.

Irresistible is scheduled for release on May 29th in the US.

